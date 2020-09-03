Alexis Ren Displays Her Gorgeous Body In A White Tank Top And Tight Blue Jeans

Alexis Ren displayed her gorgeous body in a series of new Instagram snaps. She wore a white tank top and tight blue jeans. The photo sequence, which can be seen here, presented the social media superstar and model in such a stunning way that her 13.8 million followers clicked the post’s “like” button over 341,000 times.

The model posed in a series of four images where she moved her figure in different positions and showed off her spectacular shape.

In the first share, Alexis looked toward the right for a profile shot. Her hair, recently dyed blond from its former brown color as seen here, fell loosely over to one side of her face. Small gold earrings were fastened to her earlobes. She wore what appeared to be a white tank top. Its sheer material clung to her breasts. Alexis also rocked light blue jeans that featured a high waistline.

Her skin was golden in color and lit by the sunshine that appeared to illuminate the room where the image was taken.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

In a second snap, she closed her eyes and tilted her head backward. She pushed her chest outward and her arms were pulled close together in front of her frame. Alexis closed her eyes and lips. Sunlight illuminated the left side of her body. This created a dramatic overall style for the image.

The third photograph showed Alexis with her physique tilted backward. Her right hand was nestled in her hair and her tresses fell behind her. They appeared to be suspended in the air. A tattoo was seen on her right forearm. It said the name Alexandra in honor of her best friend, reported Steal Her Style.

The final image depicted Alexis as she looked straight at the camera. In this body shot, the left side of her tank top was dropped over her left shoulder to create a sexy effect.

Robin Marchant / Getty Images

The model, who was a celebrity performer on Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars alongside dance professional Alan Bersten and made it to the finals before coming in fourth place, received a flurry of responses to the sultry pics.

“You look so much better blond,” remarked one fan, who loved Alexis’ hair color switch.

“You’re so beautiful, just wow. So natural, understated, gorgeous,” stated a second follower.

“I love these pics. Little makeup, normal, accessible clothing, you look so fabulous darling,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Alexis, I still can’t get over your blonde again, it’s so good you look so full of light,” commented a fourth fan.