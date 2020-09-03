Garcelle Beauvais Sets The Record Straight On Kyle Richards’ Accusation That She Never Paid $5K Charity Bid

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star says 'of course' she paid the donation she promised at her co-star's fundraiser.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais has set the record straight on Kyle Richards’ allegation that she never paid a $5,000 donation she promised to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

In a video response shared to her Instagram story, the RHOBH newcomer addressed her co-star’s claim that she skipped out on paying the four-figure sum she bid on at Kyle’s charity fundraiser last fall. Garcelle told fans she wanted to say her piece about what actually happened in regards to the mixup.

“I got called out at the reunion of Beverly Hills saying that I bid for a charity event and did not pay for it. I hope you guys know better than that. It fell through the cracks innocently, I was traveling all over the world last year, and it innocently fell through the cracks. Why wouldn’t I pay for something that I bid on?”

The actress went on to say that while the Bravo reality show is all about the drama, when it comes to her character and integrity she will not stay silent.

RHOBH fans know that during the Season 10 reunion, Kyle called Garcelle out on camera.

“You came to my charity event, raised your paddle to donate $5,000 and never paid!” the Halloween star said to her co-star.

Garcelle’s jaw dropped over the embarrassing accusation. She later blasted the Bravo veteran for her past nasty tweets about her.

Kathy Boos / Bravo

In comments to a repost of Garcelle’s explanation, in a tweet seen here, fans agreed that it was not cool of Kyle to call out her out at the reunion. Several commenters pointed out that the non-payment was an oversight on Garcelle’s part and that it was wrong for Kyle to accuse her of deliberating skipping out on her promised donation.

Others questioned why Kyle didn’t just call Garcelle on the phone instead of trying to embarrass and shame her on national TV. Several commenters called the move “shady.”

Despite Garcelle’s explanation of what happened, some viewers still wanted to know if she finally made the payment for the $5,000.

“Of course I paid,” the RHOBH star replied, in a tweet seen here.

Garcelle may be a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer, but she was the center of plenty of drama during the show’s milestone 10th season. In addition to her ongoing headbutting with Kyle, she questioned Lisa Rinna for her stripped-down Instagram dance videos and asked if they may have affected her teen daughter’s body image issues.