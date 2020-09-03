Carrie Underwood Flashes A Smile In Skintight White Leggings While Sitting On The Floor

Carrie took a seat surrounded by toys.

Carrie Underwood took a seat on her dark wooden floor as she showed off a summery look from her athleisure line this week. In a new photo posted to Instagram by Calia by Carrie Underwood on Wednesday, September 2, the mom of two wowed in her workout gear, including skintight white leggings and a bright yellow tank top.

Carrie bent both knees and rested her arms on her legs with her left hand holding her right. Her tanned and toned arms were on full show in her high-neck ribbed top.

The 37-year-old country superstar’s slinky leggings perfectly highlighted her muscular legs and appeared to have faint light pink and yellow splashes across her thighs.

She kept the accessories to a minimum but rocked a black smartwatch on her left wrist.

The singer and clothing designer flashed her pearly whites and showed off her natural beauty as she looked down with her signature long, blond hair pulled back into a tight ponytail.

The photo demonstrated Carrie’s dedication to her fitness as well as her dedication to her kids. In the background, several toys were strewn across the floor next to a chair and window. The star is mom to 1-year-old son Jacob and 5-year-old son Isaiah with her husband Mike Fisher.

In the caption, the Dick’s Sporting Goods brand asked fans to share what made them smile today in the comments section. Many did and heaped praise on Carrie.

“This picture just made smile! Love the toys in the background,” one person commented with a smiley face.

“This picture!” another fan agreed.

“I finished my @fit52 workout this morning in my @caliabycarrie and @carrieunderwood told me she was proud of me. Well the recording of her voice did but it made me smile,” a third comment read.

The upload has received more over 1,100 likes in two hours.

Carrie often shows off all her hard work in the gym on social media to promote her athleisure line and fitness app, Fit52.

She previously flashed her muscular arms in a light gray marl tank top and skintight black leggings from her line as she took a break from a workout in an Instagram photo shared last month. The American Idol winner had fans gushing in the comments section about how ripped she was as she flexed her bulging bicep while holding her phone.

Fit52 described the “Something In The Water” singer as a “fitness expert” in the caption.