Lisa Lanceford Flaunts Chiseled Abdomen In New Upper Body Training Video

Fitness model Lisa Lanceford took to social media platform Instagram on Wednesday, September 2, to post a new workout video in which she trained her upper body.

The fitness trainer wore an all-blue outfit for her training session that consisted of a sports bra and leggings. The top featured spaghetti straps and gave viewers an eyeful of her muscular figure as she moved through the various exercises. A large gap between the top and bottoms showed off Lisa’s chiseled abdomen. The leggings rose to just below her belly button, teasing a glimpse of her glitzy piercing, and extended to her ankles. The spandex material contoured to the curves of her hips and shapely backside.

Lisa wore her long, dark tresses styled in a ponytail and showed off a set of pink manicured fingernails. The eye was also drawn to two tattoos on her abdomen, one on each side of her rib cage.

The workout targeted the shoulders and took place in a gym setting where Lisa made use of the specialized machines and equipment. She incorporated a cable machine and large dumbbells into the routine and completed a total of four moves. Each exercise was split into an individual video clip in the post.

Lisa began the upper body circuit with the alternating lat raise with hold. She held a dumbbell with each hand and then proceeded to raise her arms out to the side. Keeping one arm in place, she moved the other up and down, then switched sides. In the second clip, she used the cable machine to complete a set of rear delt cable flyes.

The third move was the front raise. She pulled a rope attachment through her legs and up toward her head in repetitive movements. She completed the circuit with the alternating upright row. She used the weights to add resistance.

In the caption of the post, Lisa told her followers that there’s no burn like a shoulder burn. She wrote out the exercises and added the number of sets and reps trainees should do for each. Lisa also encouraged her fans to download the Strong and Sxy fitness app where they can try one of her routines for free.

The video set earned nearly 25,000 likes and dozens of comments within the first day. Many of the comments included compliments for the model’s figure and training videos.

“Are you even real? [two heart-eyed emoji] Soooo beautiful,” one Instagram user commented.