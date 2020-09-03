‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shows Off Her Spectacular Shape In Leopard-Print Bikini

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showed off her spectacular shape in a leopard-print bikini as she counted down the last weeks of summer in a new Instagram share. Her 13.6 million Instagram followers showed their appreciation for the share by liking it almost 60,000 times.

The mother of three children—Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo—looked fabulous as she displayed a stunning bathing suit and cover-up in a selfie taken for her fans. While taking the revealing photograph, she looked directly at her followers in the pic via the mirror.

Nicole wore an olive green baseball cap atop her head in the snap. Her long, brown hair, which was recently highlighted with blond streaks as revealed in an Instagram post shared here, cascaded over both shoulders.

A leopard-print bikini top showed off deep cleavage. The material was pulled over to the sides, displaying the sides of her breasts. With that, Nicole paired a fun boy short bottom. The cut of the bathing suit provided lower belly and backside coverage while still showing off her toned legs and stomach.

Atop her swimwear, she rocked a stunning lace cover-up. It was tied at her midsection just above her bellybutton to keep the topper closed.

Nicole pulled the cover-up to one side with her right hand, showing off the sassy, lacy material. Her left hand held her phone, which was pointed at a mirror. On that wrist was seen a loose hair tie. Her nails were short and painted a light color.

The image appeared to have been taken in a room that featured light-colored wood floors and cream-colored walls. On the left side of the pic, an exercise machine was seen. Nicole has a workout room in her home seen here in a social media share, and this was likely where the image was taken.

Fans of the former reality television star, who exited Jersey Shore: Family Vacation at the close of Season 3 to focus on her family and her growing retail business, were stunned by her fit body.

“Luv ya snooks keeping it real, you look hot,” wrote one fan.

“Oohhhhh u bring the animal out of me Snooki,” remarked a second follower, who admired her overall fashion look.

“Gaaawwww-geeeoussss Maaawma!!! You look stunning!!!! No surprise there but I wanted to say it,” stated a third social media user.

“So pretty!! You look so good, girl!! In love with your bathing suit,” remarked a fourth follower.