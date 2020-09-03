Here’s Why Marie Osmond Is Leaving ‘The Talk’ After One Season

Marie became a co-host on the talk show last September.

Marie Osmond is leaving The Talk after one season as a co-host. The star confirmed the news in a statement on Wednesday, September 2, where she said she was saying goodbye to the show to spend more time with her family and work on new projects.

Marie also appeared to hint her departure may be linked to that of executive producer John Redmann, who left the show in August after 10 seasons. In a statement issued to Deadline, Marie said she was looking forward to working with him again as she teased that they already have a few things in the works.

“I’m excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing,” she said, calling John her “dear friend.” She added that working with him was one of the “highlights” of her year at The Talk.

Marie also shared that she was going to focus a little more on her personal life and adjusting to being an empty nester with her husband Steve Craig.

“Also, my husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!!,” the 60-year-old joked.

She added that at the current stage of life she’s in, she was “looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids.”

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Marie and Steve were first married from 1982 until 1985 and share 37-year-old son Stephen. They remarried in 2011 and have been together ever since. Marie also shares seven children with her former husband Brian Blosil, who she was married to from 1986 until 2007, including their son Michael who died in 2010 aged 19. Marie is grandmother to six kids.

CBS also issued a statement regarding the singer’s departure.

“Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience,” it read, adding that the series would “miss her humor, kindness and good nature.” CBS added it wish her “much success in her future endeavors.”

Marie sat alongside Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood on the CBS series after taking over Sara Gilbert’s seat. She made her debut almost exactly a year ago on September 9, 2019, during the Season 10 premiere episode. In June, the co-hosts hosted the 47th Daytime Emmy Awards together with the award show modified due to the ongoing pandemic.

The announcement came shortly after Marie shared a nostalgic video online when she returned to her childhood home in Utah while filming her upcoming Christmas movie.