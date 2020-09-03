Donny Osmond Thrills Fans With Surprising New TV Gig: ‘The Rumors Are True’

Donny Osmond thrilled his fans with news of a surprising new television gig. He will be part of a series that will make its debut on Fox Television titled I Can See Your Voice. His 211,000 followers were stunned by the news and were able to learn more about how Donny will be involved in a lengthy Instagram caption the entertainer posted, which can be seen by clicking here.

Donny exclaimed he was “thrilled” to be a part of this new reality competition production alongside his friend Ken Jeong, who will take the helm as host. Ken and Donny previously worked together on The Masked Singer in 2019 for the same network. Ken will continue his job as a panelist on the fun singing series alongside Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Nichole Scherzinger.

Donny came in second place during the show’s inaugural presentation as the character of The Peacock. Rapper T-Pain was the overall winner.

Michael Becker / Fox

The premise behind the show is based on a premise made popular on Japanese television reported Entertainment Weekly.

Donny will join actress Cheryl Hines, The Real host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, and a rotating panel of celebrities who help a contestant try to tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever actually hearing them sing. If the contestant can guess the good singers they win a cash prize.

Fox

EW revealed Donny was added to a roster of famous faces that will be rotated throughout the season as guests. The entertainer’s fellow panelists were confirmed to be Kelly Osbourne Nick Lachey, Arsenio Hall, Niecy Nash, Bob Saget, and Finesse Mitchell. Donny will also perform on an episode.

I Can See Your Voice will debut on September 23, airing after the premiere of Season 4 of The Masked Singer.

This will be the third competition production that Donny has appeared on. He scored a mirrorball trophy in Season 9 alongside Kim Johnson-Herjavec when Donny and the dance pro were a winning duo on Dancing with the Stars.

Fans were excited to learn about the new venture.

“That’s amazing!!! I’m definitely going to watch this!!!!!!!!” said one fan who planned to tune in.

“Awesome news! Can’t wait to see you again! On TV is great, in person is even better. So how’s that album coming along? We need some 2021 tour dates!” asked a second follower.

“Can’t wait to see you on my TV again. Hope the show knocks it out of the park!” stated a third Instagram user.

“Yay! Can’t get enough of you! Love Jeong too!” remarked a fourth follower.