Tom Bergeron Reacts To Tyra Banks’ New ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Promo With Cheeky Mirrorball Clapback

The former 'DWTS' host hilariously curses his replacement with seven years of bad luck.

Tom Bergeron posted a cheeky response to a new Dancing with the Stars ad featuring Tyra Banks.

The fired host of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition shared a hilarious photo to Twitter after new key art featuring his replacement began circulating online.

In the promo, which can be seen below, Banks was seen in full glam mode in a pose reminiscent of her days on America’s Next Top Model. The newly crowned DWTS queen had her hair and makeup perfectly done, but in lieu of lipstick, the gorgeous supermodel was pictured with glittery pieces of a mirrorball trophy on her lips. The glitzy ad touted Banks as the new host of Dancing With the Stars and promoted the show’s premiere date of September 14.

But while the graphic design made the show’s new star shine, her predecessor issued a warning on his own social media page.

In response to Banks’ stylish pose, ex-host Bergeron posed for his own “ad.” In a snap shared to his Twitter page, the veteran television emcee was pictured holding a mini mirrorball in front of his mouth as he made an animated expression.

In the caption to the not-so-glam pic, Bergeron joked that the “National Association of Lip Safety” has warned against applying multiple mirrors onto the mouth. He also cracked that such a move could result in many years of bad luck.

You can see Bergeron’s social media post below.

This Just In: National Association of Lip Safety cautions against applying multiple small mirrors on mouth. One bad chew and it’s 7 years of bad luck ???????? pic.twitter.com/5umhXb7zVp — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) September 3, 2020

In a series of comments to Bergeron’s tweet, fans reacted to his mirrorball mouth.

“You look like you have a Disco Fever!” one fan tweeted.

“I had that once,” another added. “I went to the doctor and he told me ‘you should be daaancing.'”

Others used the space to send the ABC veteran messages of support after his sudden firing from the series he helmed for 28 sequin-filled seasons.

“Whoever the genius is who came up with the new DWTS cast has lost all of us older people who really enjoyed you and Erin [Andrews] as the hosts. Really dumb move but then I hear that most of the decision-makers in Hollywood are idiots,” a fan wrote.

“No one will ever come close to your humor & jokes Tom!” another added.

Other fans told Bergeron his spoof of Banks’ pose was “gold” and that they already miss him on the ABC ballroom competition.

Bergeron has had some fun dissing his former show over the past few weeks. On his Twitter bio, he recently listed himself as the former co-host of Footwork With the Famous, instead of mentioning Dancing with the Stars by its real name.