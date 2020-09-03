Lindsey Vonn Gives Instagram Followers An Eyeful Of Her Sculpted Booty In Hump-Day Workout

On Wednesday, September 2, Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn took to popular social media site Instagram to post a new workout video in which she trained her sculpted figure at the gym.

Lindsey showed off her killer booty in a pair of magenta leggings from activewear brand Under Armour. The leggings rose high on her waist and clung to the curves of her hips, backside, and legs. They included patches of lighter pink through the knees and calves.

The skier paired the bottoms with a matching sports bra from the same brand. The bra featured a racer-back style and the words “Blood,” “Sweat,” and “Respect,” written in white block letters across the elastic band around the rib cage. The top left the length of her toned abdomen on display. The Minnesota native added a pair of white sneakers to complete the outfit. She wore her long, blond tresses in a ponytail to keep her hair out of her face during the workout.

In the caption of the post, Lindsey told her followers that she was completing a hump-day workout. In the video clip, the words “hump-day torture” scrolled across the frame. She also announced that Project Rock 3 was set to launch the following day. Lindsey was a sponsored athlete with Under Armour and continued her partnership after retiring from skiing by becoming a part of Project Rock, which was created by actor and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson.

Lindsey began her training session with a set of squat lifts using a specialized machine that rested across her shoulders. She lowered her body into each squat and pushed up on the weighted bars for added resistance. She then moved her hands to the bars to complete a set of shoulder presses, extending her arms up toward the ceiling with each thrust.

The third move involved kneeling on the floor while rolling a piece of equipment out in front of her and then back. The final exercise in the clip featured Lindsey on a machine that required her to pump her legs back and forth as if riding a bicycle while leaning her upper body against a padded brace.

The post earned nearly 30,000 likes and over 250 comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Lindsey’s fans left her comments about how much they loved and admired her.

“Dear Ms. Vonn, I just want to take the opportunity to tell you that you are one of my most favourite Olympian[s]! I draw a lot of energy from your life’s stories. Sending you lots of love and respect all the way from India,” one Instagram user commented.