Louisa Johnson Wows In Skimpy Red Crochet Bikini For Latest Instagram Upload

Louisa Johnson took to Instagram to share with fans a number of new sizzling hot new snapshots of herself. The singer who rose to fame after winning The X Factor in the U.K. regularly keeps her followers up to date with what’s going on in her world and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “Best Behaviour” hitmaker stunned in a fiery red crochet bikini top that displayed her decolletage and the small tattoo inked in the middle of her chest. Johnson paired the ensemble with matching bottoms and wrapped herself up in a white cover-up. She accessorized herself with bracelets, rings, gold hoop earrings, and a number of necklaces, one which featured a pendant of a cherry. Johnson kept her nails short and decorated them with shimmery gold polish. She styled her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to seven images within one upload.

In the first shot, Johnson was snapped from the mouth-down. She placed both arms beside her and showed off her tanned body while gazing over to the right.

In the next slide, Johnson held a pair of shades to her bottom lip while taking a selfie. The entertainer showcased the freckles on her face and displayed her raw beauty.

In the fourth frame, Johnson appeared to be lying down in an up-close pic. She held up a pink towel and covered the bottom half of her face while closing one eye.

In the sixth photo, Johnson gave fans an up-close look of the tattoo going down her upper thigh.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 34,000 likes and over 275 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“You’re literally glowing! So happy you’re happy,” one user wrote.

“I’m in love,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

“This makes me so happy, you’re stunning,” remarked a third fan.

“What a beautiful girl and steamy hot body,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Johnson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she sizzled in a sheer crochet dress that featured daisy flowers all over. The attire that had long, loose-fitted sleeves fell above her upper thigh and showed off her legs. Johnson went barefoot and covered her eyes with aviator sunglasses. She wore her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part and posed on her knees on the sand.