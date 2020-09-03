Nicole Thorne Sails Out In A Snakeskin-Print Monokini While On Vacation: ‘Snakes On A Boat’

Australian smokeshow Nicole Thorne wowed Instagram followers with a sizzling new pic from her Whitsunday Islands vacation this morning, sharing a stunning photo that saw her enjoying a sun-kissed boat ride. Clad in a sexy snakeskin-print monokini, the 29-year-old model gave off sultry vibes as she reclined in her seat, showing off her voluptuous assets while fixing the camera with an intense, alluring gaze. The half-body shot flaunted her hourglass curves, while also giving fans a close-up look at her eye-popping swimwear. Nicole penned a humorous caption for her post, building on the title of the famous action-thriller film, Snakes on a Plane.

The one-piece completely exposed her deep cleavage, featuring narrow, ruched cups that were spaced wide apart and which extended into a set of thick shoulder straps. A thin spaghetti string emerged from the bottom of each cup, crisscrossing just below the chest line and wrapping around her waist a number of times. The tie-up bathing suit had a cutout midsection, leaving Nicole’s midriff on display. The high-cut item also boasted a scooped waistline that dipped below her belly button, baring her chiseled tummy in addition to showing off her hips and thighs.

The monokini was a chic black-and-white color that made Nicole’s bronzed tan truly pop. The light palette also complemented her dark tresses, which the stunner wore down for the snap. Her hair looked tousled and windswept, tumbling over her shoulder in an unruly fashion and giving her more sex appeal. The bright tone of her swimsuit was mirrored by the glimmering sea at her back, making for a dazzling pic that reeled in close to 8,900 likes from her eager audience.

In her caption, Nicole tagged Fashion Nova as the maker of her monokini, noting that all of the enticing holiday outfits she has been showcasing have come from the popular brand. The bombshell called attention to the gorgeous animal print with a snake emoji.

The model gave a shout out to the Red Cat Adventures boat tour agency, which made the ride possible — and which also assisted Nicole in a previous shoot that saw her standing on the deck of a boat in a skimpy thong swimsuit.

Her latest update received a lot of love from her fans, who took to the comments to compliment the model’s beauty and sexy appearance.

“Ok thank I’m obsessed,” wrote one person, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Slippery aren’t you,” quipped another Instagrammer, leaving a black heart for the scorching brunette.

“Stunning in every way possible,” gushed a third follower, who blew Nicole a kiss via emoji.

“You’re just amazing,” said a fourth fan.