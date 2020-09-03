Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Kneels Down On Tennis Court In Tight White Booty Shorts

Holly teased a new fitness shoot.

Fox Sports personality Holly Sonders flaunted her stellar figure by rocking a skimpy athletic ensemble in an Instagram pic that she shared with her followers on Thursday. In her caption, she asked her fans to brainstorm ideas for an upcoming photo shoot.

Holly, 33, rose to fame playing golf, but the former Golf Channel host traded the fairway for a tennis court in her latest sexy snapshot. She was photographed kneeling down on the flat green surface of the outdoor venue, which was located in an urban area near a building that looked like a multi-level parking garage.

The fitness model wore a pair of skintight white booty shorts that fit her pert derriere like a glove. They had a high waist and leg openings that arched up to display her tan, toned legs to their best advantage. She also rocked a form-fitting ivory crop top. The sleeves, back, and sides were crafted out of sheer mesh fabric. An opaque front panel kept Holly’s ample cleavage mostly covered up.

She added a wild touch to her sporty look by rocking a snakeskin-print baseball cap. Holly wore the hat backwards over her silky dark hair, which cascaded down her back all the way to her tiny waistline. She completed her ensemble with a pair of white Air Jordan 3 Retro sneakers with gray static-like accents.

Holly posed in profile in front of the tennis court’s low net, where she planted her left knee near a white line. She sat back on her heel and stretched her shapely right leg out in front of her. The knee of that leg was bent, and her left hand was casually draped over it. Her right foot was flat on the ground.

The model rested her right elbow on the back of her left wrist. She slightly angled her face toward the camera as she touched her cheek, and she directed her half-lidded eyes at her photographer. The corners of her full lips were slightly upturned.

Rays of bright sunlight gave Holly’s skin a gorgeous golden glow and highlighted the muscle definition on her legs and stomach.

Her post’s geotag indicated that her saucy snapshot was taken in Las Vegas. In her caption, she revealed that she’ll be shooting more photos today with professional photographer Tay Price, and they’ll be featured in Fitness Gurls magazine.

“Holly, you look awesome in that outfit!” wrote one fan in response to her post.

“You look incredible,” another admirer agreed.

Holly’s fans also answered her call for photo shoot ideas. One follower suggested a basketball theme, while another asked for “action shots” of the model playing tennis.

While Holly might be fond of sports, she doesn’t always rock athletic looks in her photos. In another recent pic, she stunned her fans by showing off her peachy posterior in a revealing bodysuit.