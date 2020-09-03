Derek Hough Returning To ‘Dancing With The Stars’ In Secret Role

But what will he be doing?

Derek Hough is officially returning to Dancing with the Stars. Derek was confirmed to be heading back to the ballroom for Season 29 by Good Morning America this week, but probably not as a professional dancer. Instead, it seems he might be taking on a new role on the show, with all to be revealed on Tuesday (September 8).

The ABC morning show announced his return in a tweet, which can be seen here, on Wednesday, September 2.

“TUESDAY: @derekhough is coming BACK to @DancingABC – but what will he be doing?” the message teased, mere hours after the full cast was announced.

“TUNE IN TO @GMA TUESDAY TO FIND OUT!” the tweet continued in all caps, alongside the hashtags #DancingOnGMA and #DWTS.

Good Morning America also posted a 15-second video which showed some of Derek’s best moments in the ballroom over the years. The clip dubbed him a “legend” and confirmed “he will be back” for what it described as an “epic season.”

Fans were pretty excited to see the DWTS star’s much anticipated return after big changes to upcoming episodes saw Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews replaced by Tyra Banks.

“They said we gonna lose ratings without Tom [Bergeron], so they brought back the king of the ballroom!” one Twitter user replied.

“ONLY #TheLegend @DerekHough could make me watch this season. Smart move @DancingABC to get back all the viewers that weren’t going to watch because @Tom_Bergeron isn’t on,” another said.

“This is fantastic,” another tweet read.

Fans also speculated on what Derek could be doing, with some suggesting he may be a judge as the panel is yet to be confirmed.

Notably, Derek does have some judging experience as he’s sat on the panel for NBC’s World of Dance alongside Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo since 2017. Judging also runs in the family. His sister Julianne Hough was a pro turned judge and previously sat alongside Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli until she departed in 2017.

Derek first appeared as a professional on DWTS back in 2007. He won the show a record-breaking six times with celebrities including Nicole Scherzinger, Kellie Pickler, and Bindi Irwin. It’s still possible he could be back to dance with one of this year’s celebrity contestants, as the pairings are yet to be revealed, though he was not included on the list when ABC revealed the returning pros last month.

Derek last appeared as a pro in 2016 when he finished in sixth place with Marilu Henner.