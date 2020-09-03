Qimmah Russo Flaunts Gym-Honed Booty In Spandex Shorts While Training At The Gym

Fitness model Qimmah Russo took to social media platform Instagram on Wednesday, September 2, to post a new video clip that featured her working out at the gym.

For the training session, Qimmah flaunted her enviable physique in a pair of gray spandex shorts that rose high on her hips and extended to just below her backside, drawing the eye to her sculpted booty. The material pulled inwards, emphasizing the shape of her glutes. Qimmah added a pink tank top that left her muscular arms exposed. A black waistband was wrapped around her abdomen. She completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and matching white socks that rose to her calves while the length of her legs were left on display.

Qimmah completed the look with her long, curly hair left loose and flowing down her back to her waist. She added a pair of black headphones to listen to music during her training session.

The fitness trainer was filmed completing a workout on the stair machine in a gym. She was captured mid-exercise, stepping up each stair at a relatively clipped pace. As she moved her body, she showed off the muscles in her hamstrings, calves, and glutes. The video rolled for about 20 seconds before cutting off. As it came to an end, Qimmah looked down at the person filming and smiled.

In the caption of the post, Qimmah told her followers that she was training her legs and booty and that her grind is non-stop. She encouraged her female fans to train with her and discover her legs and glutes secrets on her fitness page, Workouts by Qimmah. According to the bio on the page, the model offers workout plans, meal plans, and challenges for her followers. She also wants to help them make their dream body a reality.

The post earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments within the first few hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Qimmah’s followers complimented her figure in their messages and added how grateful they are for her inspiration and motivation. Many social media users expressed their reactions to the clip in strings of emoji that ranged from heart-eyed smileys to fire icons and hearts.

“I admire your dedication to self love,” one Instagram user commented.

“You are the best!” another follower wrote.

“You have a beautiful figure,” one more fan chimed in.

According to The Inquisitr, Qimmah displayed her killer physique in a sequin mini-dress earlier this week that earned plenty of attention from her adoring fans.