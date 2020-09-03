Lauren Simpson Squats 220 Pounds In Tiny Booty Shorts That Flaunt Her Sculpted Backside

Fitness model Lauren Simpson posted a new exercise video to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday, September 2, in which she showed off her sculpted backside while squatting a 220-pound high bar.

For the workout, the model wore an all-pink outfit that consisted of a sports bra and shorts. The top featured a racer-back style and left Lauren’s muscular upper back and arms on display. The booty shorts rose high on her waist and extended to just below her backside, showing off the length of her chiseled legs while the spandex material clung to her curves. The outfit was from Lauren’s personal activewear brand Ryderwear.

To complete the outfit, Lauren added a pair of white socks and white-and-black Adidas sneakers. She pulled her long, platinum-blond tresses back into a ponytail that trailed down her back and added a black waistband and a pair of knee sleeves.

The quick video clip showed Lauren mid-action as she began her squats. She stood in front of an exercise structure at the gym with a barbell positioned across her shoulders behind her head. Lauren stepped back and spread her legs into position, lowering her body slowly into a squat while maintaining proper form. She stood back up and repeated the move a few more times before the video stopped rolling. The eye was drawn to her peachy booty as she completed the set of squats.

In the caption of the post, Lauren explained that she used a 100 kg bar (or 220 lbs). She wrote that her current goal is to have balance with her training while still getting her squat numbers up post surgery. At the beginning of the year, Lauren had abdominal surgery that required weeks of recovery and several more weeks of strength-training and physical therapy to get her figure back.

Also in the caption, Lauren told her fans how she has progressed with the weight training over the past four weeks. She started with 85 kg, moving up to 90, then 95, and finally 100 kg. She encouraged trainees to keep track of their weight and make sure they stick to their program if they want to get strong.

The post earned thousands of likes and dozens of comments within the first day. The fitness trainer’s followers left her plenty of compliments and notes of encouragement in the comments section.

“You are so incredible and such an inspiration in spirt and strength…thank you for all your help always!” one Instagram user commented.