Zara Larsson Rocks Unbuttoned Leather Waistcoat With Snakeskin-Print Pants

Zara Larsson took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself in her kitchen. The Swedish singer is no stranger to making an impact on her followers and didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

The “Don’t Worry Bout Me” hitmaker stunned in a khaki green leather waistcoat. She left the majority of the garment unbuttoned and displayed her decolletage and midriff. Larsson paired the ensemble with high-waisted snakeskin-print pants that also appeared to be made out of leather. She accessorized herself with a necklace and earrings while keeping her nails short for the occasion. Larsson styled her wavy blond hair down with a middle part and looked very natural.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped standing against the side of the wall with one leg pushed forward. Larsson was captured from the thighs-up while placing one hand in her pocket. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression and showed off her raw beauty. In the background, her kitchen worktop, cupboards, and wine rack were visible.

In the next slide, Larsson gave fans an eyeful from behind. She rocked an over-the-shoulder pose and puckered up her lips.

For her caption, the songstress joked that she is the kitchen “purely for the aesthetics” and “sometimes for cake.”

In the tags, Larsson credited Ayo Muse and Stand Studio for her attire.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 215,000 likes and over 980 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.2 million followers.

“Excuse me mam! U r under arrest for being so gorgeous!” one user wrote.

“SO F*CKING PERFECT!!” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“It’s hot in the kitchen today!!” remarked a third fan, adding the flame emoji.

“You’re just amazing! I love you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Larsson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she did a photoshoot for V magazine in a number of outfits. For one of the pics, Larsson wore a cropped pink-and-yellow cardigan that was buttoned up with one button paired with a matching high-waisted miniskirt with slits on each side. She sported her shoulder-length blond locks down and was snapped in front of a plain yellow backdrop.

For another ensemble, Larsson wowed in a leather dress with large shoulder pads. She pulled her hair off her face and stared at the camera lens with a fierce look.