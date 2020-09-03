Instagram Model Sophie Mudd Shows Serious Cleavage In A Low-Cut Dress For Latest Update

Instagram star Sophie Mudd put her jaw-dropping curves on display in a stunning photo for her latest upload. For the snap, she looked gorgeous while wearing a short low-cut dress that gave fans a view of her ample assets.

The 22-year-old has been vocal about looking forward to autumn in recent posts, and this pic continued that theme with a fall motif. She was photographed in a wood cabin as she struck an effortlessly sultry pose.

Mudd was shot from the thighs up as she leaned against a large door frame. There was a wood wall and a wooden door behind her, and to her side was a friendly-looking scarecrow that hung on the wall with a smile across its face. The social media influencer lifted her left leg and rested an arm against her thigh, which caused her upper thigh to be exposed. Mudd raised her right hand and nestled her head against her palm, and tilted her head while glaring into the camera.

The Los Angeles, California native wore her long dark hair parted and down, and portions of her bangs covered her beautiful face. She sported a small blue dress that had short sleeves, a plunging neckline, and was ruffled at the bottom. The number was loose-fitting, but hugged tightly around her chest. Mudd accessorized with a pendant necklace, and a bracelet. Her fair skin popped against the background, and the blue number accentuated her killer cleavage.

For the caption, the model added a cabin pun before uploading the photo on Wednesday night. Many of Mudd’s 1.8 million Instagram followers flocked to the eye-catching pic, and nearly 57,000 showed their approval by hitting the “like” button in six hours after it went live. She received more than 300 comments in that time. Model Danielley Ayala responded with praise in the comment section, and the replies were flooded with heart-eye and fire emoji. Fans complimented Mudd’s figure and wardrobe selection.

“God you are simply one in a billion @sophiemudd bless your heart,” one admirer commented.

“I have a fever, the only prescription is me and u,” a follower joked.

“I just watched that 2 days ago lol,” an Instagram user wrote in reference to the two-word caption, which is also the title of a horror movie.

Not everyone was a fan of Mudd’s partner in the photo.

“You’re cute but the doll creepy asf,” a fan replied.

