Abby Dowse Flashes Serious Underboob In A Sexy Cut-Out Bikini

Abby Dowse cranked up the heat on her Instagram page this morning, thrilling her 2.3 million followers with a sexy bikini look and an eyeful of her sizzling curves. The Australian bombshell looked smoking-hot in a revealing black swimsuit from Oh Polly, which boasted tantalizing cutouts both on the top and bottoms. While the two-piece was less skimpy than the usual barely-there bathing suits Abby typically showcased on her feed, the tantalizing design flashed a great deal of skin, perfectly displaying her insane body.

The outfit exposed some major underboob thanks to a large gash running all across the lower portion of her top. The bandeau number featured a wide underband that visually underlined Abby’s bosom, calling even more attention to her busty assets. The item was a one-shoulder style, sporting both a thick strap and a spaghetti string on the same side. Proving that she certainly knows how to excite fans, the social media maven posed with one hand raised, seemingly tugging at the outer shoulder strap — and showing off her fit biceps in the process.

Her toned midriff was visible in between the rib-skimming top and the high-rise waistline of her bottoms. The high-cut piece had a wide waistband that was separated from the small triangular front by a sexy cutout across the navel area. The swimsuit teased Abby’s flat tummy and accentuated her waist, in addition to showing off her hips and thighs. At the same time, the outfit’s deep black shade flattered her golden hair and bronzed tan, emphasizing her all-over glow.

Abby added a few accessories to finish off the hot look, which included large hoop earrings, a layered necklace, a dainty bracelet on each wrist, and a shiny ring on one of her fingers. She rocked dark shield sunglasses, which sported semi-transparent lenses and golden frames.

The 30-year-old model appeared to be outdoors, soaking up some sun as she posed with her back to a wall. She spread her legs and bowed her head sideways, giving off sultry vibes as she parted her lips in a seductive way. Her long tresses were swept to the side, tumbling over her shoulder in messy waves that gave her more sex appeal. Sunshine illuminated her voluptuous thighs, as well as her arms and décolletage. The rest of her body was engulfed in shade, leading to a seductive mélange of light and shadow that emphasized her killer curves.

The detail didn’t escape fans’ notice, leading one person to gush over the gorgeous photographic composition in the comments.

“Yooooo [screaming-face emoji] This is insane,” began their message, trailed by three fire emoji. “Those shades [look] incredible on you, looking like the baddest in the world and got that confidence that you know,” they continued.

Followers seemed entranced with Abby’s beauty and hotness, leaving 181 comments and 7,180 likes on her photo in the first hour of posting.

“Oh wow,” wrote fellow Australian model Laura Amy, further expressing her feelings about the scorching pic with a collision and fire emoji.

“This bikini and that body [are] absolutely flawless Abby,” commented a third Instagrammer.

“Always looking so incredibly gorgeous it’s actually unbelievable,” penned a fourth devotee, adding, “Nobody [is] better than you.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Aussie knockout showed off the back view of her bikini in a booty-flaunting snap posted the night before. That upload has amassed close to 23,700 likes since it was shared.