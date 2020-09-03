Madison Pettis Showcases Curves In Savage X Fenty Lingerie For Bedroom Photo Shoot

Madison revealed that she's an ambassador for the brand.

Madison Pettis took to Instagram to reveal that she’s the newest celebrity ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie label. The Five Points star modeled a lingerie set from the brand in a series of five steamy photos, which she shared with her 3.8 million followers on Wednesday, September 3.

Madison, 22, posed on a bed in all of the photos. It had a rustic wooden headboard, and it was covered with white sheets and pillows. Her sexy black bra and panties set provided a striking contrast to the bedding. In her first photo, she kept most of the focus on her chest by lying on her stomach and facing the camera. The low neckline of her bra showcased her ample cleavage, which was further enhanced by the undergarment’s scallop trim. Molded balconette cups and underwire gave her bust a slight boost. The bra also boasted a floral lace overlay, a flirty bow accent, and a small crystal charm embellishment.

Madison’s underwear had a cheeky cut. They, too, were constructed out of stretch lace with scalloped edges. The bottoms displayed the curves of her pert posterior, leaving little of her derriere to the imagination.

Madison wore her thick, chocolate-colored curls down and styled with a sultry side part. She kept her accessories understated so that they didn’t compete with her skimpy boudoir wear. Her jewelry was all silver, and it consisted of a pair of thin hoop earrings, a single bangle bracelet, and a few rings.

In her second photo, Madison posed on her knees. She sat back on her heels and reached up to touch her wavy mane with her left hand. Her other hand was positioned between her legs. The next image showed her on her stomach once again. She teasingly touched a lock of hair while shooting the camera a seductive look. The third photo found her casually lounging on her side. For her final shot, she kept her beautiful brown eyes trained on the camera as she posed upright with her hands resting on her knees.

Madison’s appreciative followers responded to her announcement and its accompanying pictures with over half a million likes and 3,000 comments.

“You are savage and sexy,” one fan declared.

“Madison, you look beautiful,” another admirer said.

“You ain’t the Disney princess no more baby gal!! You the Instagram princess!! Lawd!” read one of the many references to the actress’ Disney Channel past.

One of Madison’s first major TV roles was on the series Cory in the House. She also appeared alongside Dwayne Johnson in the movie The Game Plan. Now that she’s all grown up, she often stuns her fans by sharing bikini photos on Instagram. She’s also started accepting racier acting roles. According to The Independent, she is one of the main stars of the raunchy upcoming comedy American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules.