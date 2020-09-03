Instagram Model Julia Muniz Flaunts Her Fit Body In A Skintight Swimsuit For Latest Update

Instagram model Julia Muniz showcased her athletic figure in a playful two-photo set for her latest upload. In the photos, she was shot wearing a tight swimsuit that put her toned legs and defined backside on display.

The Brazilian bombshell is a well-known surfer who spends a lot of her time at the beach, and in these snaps she was filmed playing in the water on the shore of a secluded beach. Her long dark hair was worn down and appeared soaking wet. Muniz sported a one-piece from the sporty swimwear company, Roxy. It was a hybrid piece from their Honolulu Sweetheart collection that was black and had orange-colored trim around the edges. The suit had a scooping neckline, and a rubber plaque bottom that was high-cut.

The first photo was a full-body shot of Muniz. She had her feet in the ocean and her arms were extended up to wrap around a tree. There was shrubbery visible in the background, as the 21-year-old tilted her head back and flashed a giant smile across her gorgeous face. Fans were treated to a view of her tanned legs, and a glimpse of her curvy booty in the tight-fitting ensemble.

In the second slide, the surfer was captured in a closeup. Muniz stood next to the tree, and her hair was swept to the left side of her head as she gazed off-camera with her mouth slightly agape. Her skin was covered in water droplets, and the swimsuit clung to her body while she tugged on the bottom.

For the caption, Muniz mentioned spending time in the ocean, and tagged the swimwear company along with photographer Rafaela Maia. She added a butterfly emoji before uploading the snaps on Wednesday.

Many of the influencer’s 764,000 Instagram followers took notice of the watery photos, and more than 8,500 made their way to the “like” button in just over eight hours after they were posted. Several models, including Carmella Rose, left praise in the comment section. The replies were littered with heart emoji, and fans complimented the Brazilian in both English and Portuguese.

“Gorgeous natural beauty,” one admirer wrote.

“This is it this is the type of aesthetic I want,” an Instagram user commented.

“Scrumptious…Adorable…Gorgeous,” a follower replied.

“Beauty!!!” another wrote while adding a series of heart emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Muniz flaunted her curves in a revealing white bikini with crocheted green and gold trim. Her assets were barely contained in the tiny top. Those salacious pics garnered over 54,000 likes.