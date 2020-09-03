WWE News: Top Superstar Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19 Last Month

Friday Night SmackDown superstar AJ Styles took to his Twitch stream on Wednesday night to confirm that he was among the multiple WWE superstars who tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks. This came on the heels of a similar announcement from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who also said that same night that he had come down with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

“I tested positive a couple of weeks ago, almost a month, I think, ago,” Styles revealed, as quoted by Fightful.

“I feel for people who have to deal with this. I gotta say, I didn’t have many problems with it. Hopefully The Rock and his family are safe and nobody has too bad of symptoms. It’s not good for anybody. I went through it, I was one of the lucky ones. I had a headache, but never had a fever. Maybe a couple of boogers, that’s about it.”

As Styles did not provide further specifics on when exactly he was diagnosed with COVID-19, Fightful took note of the former Intercontinental Champion’s most recent appearances on WWE television. These included a match against Gran Metalik that aired on July 31 but was taped 10 days prior, an in-ring segment with Joseph Park on the August 14 SmackDown, and his Intercontinental title loss to Jeff Hardy on the following week’s episode.

Styles’ decision to open up to his fans about his experience with the coronavirus came on the same week that former WWE personality Renee Young commented on the rumors that company officials were unhappy with how she had publicly revealed her own COVID-19 diagnosis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Young appeared on the most recent Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and alleged that she was told that she should have given the promotion a heads-up regarding her Twitter announcement so as to avoid any public relations issues. She also seemed to back up the earlier reports that suggested no one in WWE’s upper brass had reached out to her while she was sick.

According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, it is believed that about 30 people in WWE received positive test results in late July, though the company has remained silent on the identities and roles of these individuals. Aside from Styles and Young, a few other WWE employees, including backstage interviewer and host Kayla Braxton and producers Adam Pearce and Jamie Noble, took to social media toward the end of June and issued similar statements confirming they had been diagnosed with COVID-19.