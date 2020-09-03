Chanel West Coast Stuns In Daring Cut-Out Mini Dress

Chanel West Coast has been tantalizing her Instagram followers with lots of flirty new updates as of late, and in her newest share from today, she rocked a sexy mini dress. The outfit had daring cutouts throughout that brought attention to her toned figure and her fans seemed to love it.

The rapper posed in front of a fireplace for the shot and struck a dynamic pose with her right foot in front and her left hand in the air. She smiled widely and glanced into the distance, apparently having a blast.

Chanel’s ensemble featured bright lime neon and blue tones with silver tassels throughout. It had a high neckline and long sleeves with cutouts on the shoulders, on the sides, and by her hips. A hint of her underboob was visible and the short hem allowed her to showcase her slender legs. She completed her look with a pair of high heeled sandals and rocked a large ring on one finger.

She wore her hair down in a side part with her long, curly locks brushed behind her shoulders.

The room that she was in was illuminated in a neon purple glow, and behind her on the fireplace was a row of lit candles. There was also a fire in the fireplace. The dimly lit space emphasized Chanel’s deep tan, and her white manicure and pearly whites popped in the shot.

Chanel tagged Kiyana Tehrani, a Los Angeles-based photographer.

The update has received over 10,100 likes already in the first 30 minutes that it’s been live, and her followers quickly took to the comments section to leave their compliments.

“So beautiful that dress though,” raved a fan.

“Where did you find this fabulous dress???” wondered another curious devotee.

“Girl I loved your vibe since I was 11 now Im 20 I still love you!” exclaimed a long-time supporter.

“Stunning as always. Congratulations on the video! Its [sic] fantastic!” gushed a fourth social media user.

The video that the fan referred to is the official music video for Chanel’s song, “No Plans.”

Yesterday, Chanel put her figure on show in another sexy ensemble. That time, she rocked a bejeweled bikini with tassels. The top had a structured fit with criss-cross accents below her chest, and her bottoms featured tassels that decorated her hips. She posed outside on a balcony and leaned back with her left hand in her hair and her other hand on the railing. She closed her eyes and soaked up the rays for the snap.