Kourtney Kardashian Humorously Compares Herself To Alien In Stunning Selfie

Kourtney Kardashian gave off alien vibes in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, but they were gorgeous alien vibes, of course.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took a stunning, monochromatic portrait of herself in what appeared to be her bathroom, and shared the snap with her 101 million followers. While Kourtney isn’t a stranger to wearing her hair and makeup in different styles, she acknowledged that this particular look brought an intergalactic feel. With her hair slicked back and face glowing, Kourtney hilariously greeted her “earthlings” in the caption, making a reference to the out-of-this-world aesthetic.

In the shot, Kourtney stood in a modern, chic bathroom with floor-to-ceiling tan walls and white and silver touches that dotted the space. Her face served up a piercing, yet stunning stare, as her off-white, leather tube top and beige trousers fit beautifully with the surrounding room.

Moreover, Kourtney’s dark hair and smoldering makeup completed the look, perfectly contrasting the lighter tones that surrounded her. The style was streamlined and sophisticated, but also made a statement.

Within hours of posting the photo, Kourtney received over 700,000 likes and 3,000 comments, with fans who not only appreciated her alien reference, but her overall look as well. Numerous followers flooded the comments section with fire, heart-eyed, and queen emoji, sharing their support for Kourtney’s style.

“Ahhhh I love when you do full glam,” one fan wrote, admiring Kourtney’s makeup.

“[A]n angel,” TikTok influencer Addison Rae commented, showing affection for her new BFF.

“Queen,” another follower simply stated, adding a heart-eyed emoji and pink hearts.

“[N]ot human,” Kourtney’s former partner and father to her three children, Scott Disick commented, playing along with her joke.

Although fans have shared their love for Kourtney’s gorgeous, often sultry Instagram posts, they’re still more focused on the details of her relationship status. The 41-year-old’s ex Scott recently split from girlfriend Sofia Richie, causing many to speculate if Kourtney and Scott would reunite. The two still spend time with each other and co-parent their three kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, but news outlets have maintained the couple is not officially together.

“Kourtney is in a really good place in her life and has no plans to get back into a romantic relationship with Scott. She will always love Scott and co-parent with him for the sake of their children, but she’s fully moved on from him in that way,” a source told Hollywood Life on August 20.