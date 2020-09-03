‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kristen Returns To Salem, Belle & Sami Face Off

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, September 3, 2020 reveal that the drama is set to heat up as the week begins to wind down in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) decides that it’s time for her to stop running away from her problems. She’ll return to Salem with her daughter, Rachel Isabella, in tow.

Kristen previously left town after she stabbed Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) following the news that he had orchestrated a plan to switch her child with that of Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) daughter, which made her believe that her child was dead.

Kristen was wanted on attempted murder charges and she fled the United States in order to be able to avoid the charges and spend time with her baby girl. However, she and baby daddy Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) recently spent some time together that was cut short when Brady’s dad, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) was hospitalized for a medical emergency.

Brady returned home and Kristen will decide that she needs to be there with him at his side. This means that she’ll run the risk of being put in jail for her crime.

In addition, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will remember a huge piece of information that could lead to finding his new wife, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). Ben will remember that he didn’t kill Ciara, but that Vincent stepped in and took her before he could take her life.

Ben’s brainwashing has been causing memory loss and serious mental distress. However, now that he knows that Vincent has Ciara he may be ready to go look for her and get his wife back for good.

Of course, Ciara’s mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and her brother Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) will be ready to use their police skills to bust Vincent and get Ciara home safely.

Elsewhere in Salem, Belle Black (Martha Madison) will face off against her older sister Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) again. The siblings will argue about Sami bringing Jan Spears back to town in order to help her win custody of her grandson against Eric and Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Belle will be furious with Sami yet again. The pair were already on shaky ground after it was revealed that Belle’s dad, John, had an aneurysm while he and Sami were getting into a heated argument. It seems that Sami will be at war with both of her siblings for the foreseeable future.