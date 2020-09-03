Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Slays In Laser-Cut Swimsuit With Unzipped Plunging Neckline

Nastia revealed that posing in swimsuits is her 'new quarantine hobby.'

Nastia Liukin shared a body-positive message with her fans in an Instagram post that included three spectacular snapshots of the Olympic gymnast sporting a swimsuit with a distinctive design. The images were selfie-style photos taken inside her bedroom.

In the caption of the upload, the 30-year-old athlete and influencer encouraged her fans to love their bodies no matter what age they are. She also divulged that her “new quarantine hobby” is collecting swimsuits and modeling them for her social media followers. Nastia noted that she currently doesn’t have anywhere special to wear her designer bathing suits, but her admirers always seem to appreciate it when she shows them off on Instagram.

For her latest virtual fashion show, Nastia wore a black one-piece from the swimwear brand Gigi C Bikinis. According to the label’s website, she was rocking a design called the “Nicole Faux Leather Surfsuit.”

The striking piece was constructed out of a blend of polyester and spandex that created a leather look. It was covered with round cutouts that looked like an edgier version of classic eyelet lace. The openings were precision cut with lasers.

Flashes of skin showed through the swimsuit’s long sleeves and sides, but the front panel included black lining underneath the cutouts. A zipper bisected the garment from its mock neck down to the navel. It was almost completely unzipped to expose Nastia’s decolletage and a hint of cleavage.

The piece’s side openings rose to Nastia’s hipbones, which elongated her lithe legs. In her first photo, she casually leaned forward with one hand resting on the vanity in her bedroom. She held her phone up to snap a mirror selfie. She rested one cheek on her shoulder as a coy smile played on her lips. Her gaze was directed down at her phone’s screen.

In her second shot, she flaunted her toned thighs by posing with one knee popped out to the side so that her slender legs were spread wide. She looked confident and sassy as she jutted her opposite hip out in the other direction. Her final image was a sexy photo that included the curve of her pert posterior. Her side pose also teased a glimpse of sideboob.

Nastia finished her look with a pair of layered gold medallion necklaces. Her blond bob was styled in voluminous waves, and her shiny fingernails were painted olive green.

The Olympic gold medalist’s fans thought that her look and her message were both winners.

“If I looked that great I’d be doing the exact same thing! No matter the age you should be proud of the hard work you put into taking care of yourself!” read one response to her post.

“You have every right to love your body. You look amazing,” another fan wrote.

“Prettiest woman ever,” gushed a third admirer.