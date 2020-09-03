Kim Lee Is ‘Glowing’ As She Soaks Up The Sun In A Strapless Bikini

Instagram model, pianist, and DJ Kim Lee impressed her 514,000 followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, September 2, showed the celebrity posing in the sunshine in a strapless bikini as she declared that she was “glowing” in the caption.

The Instagram sensation wore a brown bikini that featured a black pattern. The top was strapless, showing off Kim’s beautiful shoulders as she used one hand to push back her dark locks. The hint of tan lines could be seen as she posed next to a sun umbrella.

The bikini briefs sat high over her toned hips as she stood proudly, her legs apart and one hand resting gently on her thigh. On her feet, she wore white slides with the Chanel logo shown in black lettering. The celebrity completed the look with a chunky gold bracelet on her wrist and gold-rimmed sunglasses.

Kim stood in front of a spectacular backdrop. Behind her, was an inground pool with flat rocks lining the edge of it. Next to it stood several tall palm trees adjacent to a green lawn. Beyond, the ocean could be seen and not a cloud marred the sky, indicating that it was certainly the perfect weather to be out and about in a bathing suit.

Even though such a spectacular view was on display, her fans only seemed to have eyes for her as she gazed toward the camera lens.

As soon as Kim posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the photo had already gathered more than 2,200 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring supporters.

“My goodness Kim you look amazing,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You Glow everyday… you work so hard for everything you do,” a fan responded regarding Kim’s caption.

“Kim Lee you are the most beautiful motivating adorable one,” said another user.

“Glow so bright the world ain’t even ready,” a fourth person wrote, a long string of star-eyed emoji.

Many of her followers also resorted to simply using used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the celebrity’s latest update. The most popular appeared to be the heart-eyed and heart ones. However, the kissing emoji also showed up regularly.

Kim recently shared some shots from a fashion photoshoot for Harper’s Bazaar to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a skintight leopard print bodysuit as she posed seductively for the camera in that series of snaps.