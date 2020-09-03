Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In Skintight Jeans & A Sexy Black Top

In her most recent Instagram share, buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap in which she rocked a pair of skintight jeans and a sexy black top. The picture was taken in front of a plain white backdrop that allowed Ashley’s curves to take center stage in the shot.

She rocked a black button-down shirt with short sleeves and a v-neck neckline. The neckline didn’t dip too low, leaving her cleavage covered up, but the black fabric stretched across her ample assets and highlighted her curves. The shirt nipped in at Ashley’s waist, and was tied with a knot that appeared to cinch in her slim waist even more.

She paired the sexy top with some figure-hugging jeans that fit her like a second skin. The dark-wash denim stretched over Ashley’s voluptuous hips and thighs, and she tucked the bottoms into a pair of lace-up boots that came part of the way up her shins.

She kept the accessories minimal, adding a leather belt and not much else beyond her wedding ring. Light illuminated her stunning features and cast a shadow on the wall behind her, showing off her curvaceous physique.

Her long blond locks were styled in a retro-inspired look, in a deep side part. Sculpted curls tumbled down her chest and shoulders and her glossy hair caught the light. Her silky tresses were a rich caramel hue that looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin. She posed with one hand by her side, resting on her thigh, and her other hand appeared to be in the process of sweeping a few strands of hair behind her back.

She gazed at the camera with a sultry expression, her plump lips slightly parted, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 4,400 likes within one hour, as well as 69 comments in the same time span.

“That Body! Beautiful Face,” one fan wrote, including two heart eyes emoji in the remark.

“Looking smashing as ever,” another follower added.

“Wow, those curves,” a third fan remarked, captivated by Ashley’s tantalizing figure.

“Literally perfect,” another commented.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley shared a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a revealing look. She wore a sexy lace garment that left little to the imagination, and featured a garter belt that held up a pair of thigh-high stockings. She layered a leather jacket over top of the cleavage-baring look, and also added several accessories, including layered necklaces, a studded bracelet, and some embellished large hoop earrings. She posed in front of a pale pink background for the sizzling snap.