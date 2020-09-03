Lucie Rose Donlan Sizzles In Black Lingerie On Instagram

Lucie Rose Donlan has been showing off her flirty side in her two most recent Instagram posts, and in her update from today, she sizzled in a black lingerie set. She rocked the bra and bottoms under a matching jacket and struck a couple of poses.

In the first photo, Lucie stood with her left hip popped and her hands in front as she tugged at the jacket. This meant that only her bra was visible, and it featured sheer fabric with strappy accents in the center that called attention to her cleavage. Her top fell down her shoulders and it had small lapels and pockets. She completed her look with a pair of ankle boots. She noted in her tags that she was wearing at least one piece from the brand Missguided.

The blonde wore her hair down in her usual curly hairstyle and brushed her locks behind her shoulders. She glanced at the camera with her lips slightly parted and exuded flirty vibes. Lucie kept her accessories simple, only opting for a belly button ring.

Thanks to her deep tan and dark outfit, her light pink manicure popped in contrast. The backdrop was completely white, helping viewers focus solely on the model.

In the second picture, Lucie stood with her right hip out and opened the jacket a little to show off her toned abs. Her bottoms, which were visible this time, had thick straps, a small cutout in the front, and silver accents. She brushed some pieces of hair in front of her shoulders.

The post has garnered over 93,800 likes since it was shared six hours ago, and her fans took to the comments section to rave about her good looks.

“This look suits ya gal!!!” exclaimed an admirer.

“Best looking girl to come out of love island last year,” declared a second follower.

“You are my new celebrity crush,” admitted a third social media user.

“Lucy are you trying to give people a heart attack? looking good!” joked another supporter.

Additionally, on July 19, Lucie took to her social media to share another sizzling picture. That time, she put her figure on show in a sexy black swimsuit. It had a low neckline and a cutout in the center that left her cleavage and abs bare, and she also sported a chain belt that added an edgy vibe. She wore her hair in a half ponytail and posed with both of her hands on her head.