Yovanna Ventura Shows Off Plenty Of Back And Sideboob As She Shakes Her Booty In Revealing Mini Dress

Instagram model Yovanna Ventura wowed her 5.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, September 2, showed the celebrity in a stunning mini dress. Not only did the update reveal some dazzling shots, she surprised her audience by shaking her booty in some of the clips that were also shared.

Yovanna shared four photos in the set. Each showed off the model’s toned physique as posed. She wore a green halterneck mini dress that was entirely backless and drew attention not only to this toned feature but her long legs as well.

She teamed this with a black clutch bag featuring a silver chain strap. In the majority of the shots, she wore the handbag over one shoulder. On her feet, she chose chunky black boots that came midway up her calves.

Her brunette locks were straightened and parted to the side. Golden highlights featured at the front and her long hair hung down over her shoulders.

In the caption, she announced that her followers should do whatever “makes you happy” since you everyone only gets one life.

However, it was two video clips that really got her supporters talking. Both displayed glittery overlays that helped to highlight the celebrity as she danced around to the music playing.

At times, it looked like Yovanna might inadvertently reveal more than she intended as she gyrated and twerked, showing off her toned physique and curvaceous booty. However, she managed to keep everything contained as she continued to boogie along to the tune.

As soon as Yovanna posted, her followers were quick to respond. Within six hours, the set had amassed a whopping 125,000 likes and close to 1,000 comments from her adoring fanbase.

“The hottest!!” exclaimed fellow Instagram sensation, Kelsey Merritt.

“The neighbors are definitely peeking out the window for this one,” one follower joked in the comments section.

“Last photo is my fav,” a fan said.

“You make me happy,” said another user.

“That twerk,” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her admirers resorted to using emoji over words when it came to conveying how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyed ones. However, considering Yovanna’s dance moves, the peach emoji was also out in full force.

Yovanna also shared another provocative update to her official social media account yesterday. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a pale blue sheer bra and panties as she posed underneath a spray of water.