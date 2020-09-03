Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nikki Rips Into Chelsea

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, September 3 tease Amanda’s huge, life-changing choice. She also needs Devon’s help, and he might not give it. Chelsea absolutely loses it on Victor when Adam leaves Genoa City, and Nikki gives Chelsea a piece of her mind.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) makes a life-changing decision, according to SheKnows Soaps. After Nate (Sean Dominic) surprised Amanda by telling her she shared a blood type with Hilary (Mishael Morgan), she started to consider the possibility that she and Hilary may be twins. After all, Amanda grew up in foster care, and her estimated birth date is just one day after Hilary’s birthday. The things she knows are starting to form a picture for Amanda, and after thinking she did not want to know anything about her past, she has a change of heart about everything.

Of course, Amanda needs some help to find out the truth of her roots. She’s stuck asking Devon (Bryton James) for something of Hilary’s that may have her DNA. He’s not quite sure what to think, and in the end, Amanda leaves it up to him to decide what to do. She goes through with her part of the test, and the ball is in Devon’s court. Whatever he chooses could change both his and Amanda’s lives forever.

It’s a scary step to take for Amanda, but she has Nate there with her. Unfortunately, her co-worker and friend Billy (Jason Thompson) adds to the drama by getting a bit jealous of Nate.

Elsewhere, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) snaps. She’s had just about all she can possibly take. Adam (Mark Grossman) packs up and leaves town and Chelsea is reeling in pain. She chooses to take her anger out on Victor (Eric Braeden), so she storms to the Ranch and gives him an unhinged piece of her mind. Chelsea is as mad as a hatter, and she explodes on The Mustache. She’s furious that he lent Sharon (Sharon Case) the plane to go to Adam in Kansas. That Victor didn’t get Adam some help as a child earns her ire, and so does the fact that Victor didn’t keep the secret to his grave. She even jumps him for having her bring Connor (Judah Mackey) to stay there the night before instead of staying with Adam.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) puts Chelsea in her place, and she accuses Adam’s fiance of wanting to marry him for his money. Look for things on The Young and the Restless to get intensely heated between Chelsea and Nikki. They have nothing on the rivalry between Sharon and Nikki.