Laura Sagra Flaunts Handcuffs And Tiny Workout Shorts In A Mock Arrest Clip

Instagram model Laura Sagra teased her 914,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, September 2, showed the celebrity in a mock arrest for stealing Bang Energy drinks.

The video showed Laura sporting a black crop top that plunged down low in the front and revealed plenty of her cleavage. She paired this with matching booty shorts. The look was completed with high-heeled chunky boots as well as a black-and-white striped headband over her long blond locks. However, most startling was the fact that she wore handcuffs. As the clip advanced, it was revealed that the cuffs were only done up on one wrist, though.

Standing in front of a white vehicle, two other women flanked Laura. They appeared to be dressed as stylized police officers. Each wore a black cap, crop top, and leggings, as well as mirrored sunglasses and police batons.

The trio danced in time to the music playing before it was revealed that Laura had been “arrested” by the officers for breaking into a car and stealing a slab of Bang Energy drinks. Laura was shown being cuffed in front of the vehicle. However, things seemed to work out for the model as she was then released and the trio continued to dance for their intended audience.

As soon as Laura posted the update, her supporters were quick to respond. Within nine hours, the clip had gathered 82,600 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

The majority of comments were in Spanish. Most often the use of the word “hermosa” was seen. This translates to “beautiful,” according to a Google translation and indicating that many were more interested in what Laura was wearing than her offences.

“You’ll never make it as actresses,” one follower joked in the comments section.

“I’m guilty. All of it. Arrest me!!” a fan exclaimed.

“Hottest video of the year,” said another user.

“Damn you can arrest me omg,” a fourth person wrote, also adding several emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers resorted to emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the humorous clip. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyed, and variations of the heart emoji.

Laura shared another video update via her social media account yesterday. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she danced around to “Hawái” by Maluma. Joining her was the fellow Instagram sensation, Daniela Medina. The pair opted to wear matching denim cutoffs along with bikini tops in order to entertain their followers.