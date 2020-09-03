‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Wears Braided Pigtails And The Tiniest Shorts Imaginable At The Range

Social media star Paige Spiranac, who first rose to fame as the “OG Insta Golf Girl,” wowed her 2.8 million Instagram followers with a new video where she showed off her skills at the driving range.

For the occasion, the pro-athlete wore a skimpy athleisure-inspired ensemble. The top looked to be a bodysuit in a medium gray color. It featured a low scooped neckline that gave the model’s followers a generous view of her décolletage. The garment was sleeveless, giving the golfer a full radius of motion for her swing.

Spiranac coupled the top with a pair of tiny shorts in a black hue that flattered the model’s glowing skin. The shorts were a high-waisted silhouette that emphasized the athlete’s enviable hourglass figure. The style was extremely form-fitting, with a skintight fabric that expertly hugged Spiranac’s curves. In addition, they were as short as possible, exposing nearly all of the model’s long and lean legs.

Spiranac completed the look with a pair of bright white Nike sneakers and ankle socks. She also wore a jade green golf glove that offered a pop of color to her otherwise grayscale-palette ensemble.

Adding to the playful aesthetic of her outfit, Spiranac styled her blond hair into two loose pigtail braids. A few escaped wisps of her hair framed her face, and Spiranac had to push some stray locks aside in the video.

The setting was a golfing range, with Spiranac at a bay with a bucket of golf balls. The video opened with the Instagram star walking up to the mat, setting up her position, and then looking out into the distance. She then brought back her driver, swung, and smashed the ball. She concluded the clip by giving the camera a bright smile in a way that suggested she was very pleased with her shot.

In her caption, Spiranac said that she was playing “better than ever” and noted that her newfound hobby of playing tennis had helped her game. She then asked her followers about their own pieces of improvement advice.

Fans loved the new update, and awarded the clip around 25,000 likes and close to 700 comments within just an hour of posting.

“Look at that form,” raved a fan, emphasizing the sentiment with two fire symbols, a perfection hand emoji, and a 100 percent sign.

“You are in incredible shape. Tennis has really paid off,” gushed a second.

“I wore the same thing to the range today,” joked a third.

“Marry me,” begged a fourth, concluding the comment with a heart-eye face and crying emoji.

