Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off Booty In White Thong Bikini In The Maldives

Alessandra Ambrosio has seemingly been enjoying herself in the Maldives, and she took to her Instagram feed today to share a couple of new bikini pics. In the newest share, she showed off her booty in thong-cut bottoms as she struck a pose in the ocean.

Alessandra stood with her back angled toward the camera and popped her right knee. She placed one hand on the top of her head and tilted her head back slightly. Her hair blew behind her and pieces of her locks glowed in the light.

Her white bikini top had a flirty cut with gathered accents, and her bottoms had a thick waistband. In addition to her bare derrière, it was hard to miss her toned legs. The tag in the post revealed that the swimsuit was from her line, GAL Floripa.

She accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses and a couple of necklaces. One was shorter with bright green beads, and the other one was yellow.

Alessandra’s feet were submerged inches underwater, and in the backdrop was a stretch of lush land with many palm trees and greenery. The skies were covered in clouds in the backdrop, although the sunlight shone on the model and left her skin looking flawless.

According to the geotag, Alessandra was at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. She has been sharing photos from the resort since August 23.

She also gave props to the photographer, Afrah, via a tag in the post.

The dreamy vibe of the photo was accompanied by a movie quote from The Blue Lagoon that she used in the caption.

The snap has only been available on her social media feed for 45 minutes but it’s already racked up over 13,800 likes. Her many admirers rushed to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“Beautiful figure,” declared a devotee.

“Gorgeous as always,” wrote a second follower.

“Magnificent Beauty,” raved a third fan.

Another supporter took note of her location.

“I wish I was there,” they said.

A few days ago, Alessandra shared another update of herself in a gold bikini. In the first snap, she posed at the base of wooden stairs as she stood in shallow ocean waters. She placed her hands on both sides of the railing and closed her eyes. She smiled and popped her hip as she bent her knee in. Her tiny top featured a front-tie accent that called attention to her cleavage.