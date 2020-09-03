Paris Hilton Lip-Syncs ‘Stars Are Blind’ Hit In Sexy Instagram Video

Paris Hilton delighted her fans on Wednesday, sharing a sweet, yet sultry video to her Instagram feed. In the clip, Paris lip-synced her “Stars Are Blind” song and danced around in a flirty manner.

The DJ and former reality star stunned in the post shared with her 12.5 million followers, making a throwback to her 2006 hit and asking fans if she should get back in the studio. Paris added a crown, microphone, and music note emoji to her caption, noting how much she missed “making music.”

Paris also edited the video in an eye-catching manner, switching between two outfits as she danced against a blue-tiled wall.

For the first look, Paris sported a more laid-back style, wearing a cutoff black T-shirt with white-and-pink lettering across the front. Below her bare midriff, the songstress wore what appeared to be velour track pants — a definite wink to the mid-aughts. Her signature blond locks were tousled, yet casual.

As the chorus of the track crept up to a booming crescendo, Paris suddenly bent over and then playfully flipped her hair up and back, revealing a whole new outfit and dolled-up aesthetic. She wore a glittering, strapless white mini dress, accessorizing the outfit with sparkling drop hoop earrings. The pop star also transformed her hair for the switch, showing off a more significantly curled mane.

The post quickly gained an outpour of appreciation and support from her followers, racking up over 280,000 views and 1,000 comments within hours. Numerous fans shared their admiration for Paris’ style, as well as their nostalgic emotions for the mid-2000s hit.

“I will always love this song,” commented one user who added crying and weary-faced emoji to their post.

“Literally so iconic,” another fan gushed.

“Just too pretty,” an admirer said, adding a heart-eyes emoji to their comment.

“I almost forgot to listen to this song today,” one follower quipped, noting the importance of Paris’ signature track.

Sharing sexy and fun photos and videos is nothing new for the 39-year-old, who sported a rainbow-colored style for Pride month and a leopard-print swimsuit last month during the height of summer.

Even with her playful vibes and colorful looks, Paris got serious in a new YouTube documentary, This Is Paris, set to premiere September 14. In the documentary, Paris detailed some horrifying abuse she suffered as a teen at Provo Canyon School, a boarding school she was sent to due to her rebellious behavior, People previously reported.

“I was having panic attacks and crying every single day,” Paris told the publication. “I was just so miserable. I felt like a prisoner and I hated life.”