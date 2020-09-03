Qimmah Russo Is Cooking Up ‘Some Surprises’ While Wearing Skintight Crop Top And Leggings

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo teased her 1.6 million Instagram followers earlier today as she declared that she was cooking up “some surprises.” The update, which was posted on Wednesday, September 2, also showed the celebrity rocking form-fitting workout gear.

The fitness guru didn’t give any further details of what these surprises might entail. However, for many of her fans, it was more about what she was wearing anyway.

Grinning broadly in the first photo, Qimmah wore a short-sleeved black crop top that hugged her toned arms and revealed plenty of her ample cleavage. She matched this with a pair of leggings that highlighted her muscular thighs and calves. Her midriff was bare, meaning that her famous abs were also the center of attention.

She wore a blond hairpiece that was straightened and flipped to one side as she cocked her head and rested one hand on her hip. Her hair then cascaded down over one shoulder and she completed her look with crisp white runners.

The second snap showed the same outfit. However, this time Qimmah was turned to the side and staring at something off-screen. She had a more serious expression on her face as she parted her lips. This image also revealed that the crop top featured drawstrings at either side that were done up in neat bows.

The final pic saw Qimmah smiling once more. This time she also gazed over one shoulder at her intended audience.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within an hour, the set had already garnered 6,300 likes and plenty of attention by way of comments from her legions of fans.

“You so fine u made me kiss my phone screen,” one follower declared in the comments section.

“That third picture is extremely hot,” a fan said.

“Plz do the WAP challenge,” another user urged, referring to a challenge currently doing the rounds on TikTok and involving people performing the provocative moves in Cardi B’s latest hit, “WAP” (feat. Meghan Thee Stallion).

“Beautiful Smile,” a fourth person wrote, also using a string of various emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers simply used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the set. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyed, and 100 ones. However, the muscly arm also got a solid workout by Qimmah’s supporters.

Qimmah likes to post a variety of content to her official social media account in order to entertain her fans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared some snaps earlier in the day in which she showed off her killer curves while wearing a red sequined mini dress.