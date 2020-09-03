Sofia Bevarly Poses On Her Knees In Tiny Purple Bikini

Sofia Bevarly kept the summery vibes rolling with her newest Instagram post from today, where she struck a pose on her knees, rocking a multicolored bikini with lavender cups.

Sofia gazed directly at the camera with a small smile on her face and placed her hands on her sides. She posed on a white cushion that was placed on a tiled brown floor.

Her swimsuit featured two different colors of trim on the right and left sides. The trim was light yellow and bright blue, and the colors popped against her tanned body. Her tiny top clung to her curves and left her sideboob partially bare, and her bottoms had long ties that rested high on her hips. Her cleavage, sculpted abs, and toned legs all were on show.

Sofia wore her hair down in a casual side part and brushed behind her shoulders. She also accessorized with a couple of rings and sported a hair tie on one wrist.

Behind her was a white archway with views of palm trees and a pool outside. There was also lots of greenery, and the backdrop provided a colorful contrast to the white-walled space that she posed in.

She tagged a social media marketing agency called Unruly Agency as well as the photographer, who simply goes by Clint on Instagram.

Sofia also called attention to her height in the caption, something that many people referred to in the comments section as they gushed about the new snap.

“I felt like i was towering over you the other day, love your bikini,” wrote an apparent acquaintance.

“I didn’t notice the height LOL,” wrote a second admirer.

“5-4 is what I thought you was [sic] either way you are as pretty as they get,” gushed another follower.

Others focused on complimenting Sofia’s good looks.

“Wow Sofia you are so freakin beautiful That bikini looks amazing on you and you’re looking absolutely gorgeous,” declared a fourth social media user.

So far, the update has received over 49,000 likes in the past eight hours.

On August 25, Sofia shared another popular photo to her Instagram feed, that time opting for a cropped white tank and a skirt. The top had thick straps and a square neckline, and her light yellow skirt had a high waistline. It seemed to reach all the way down to the ground, and the slit on the right side was hard to miss as she tugged at her skirt with both hands while flashing a big smile for the camera.