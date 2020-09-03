Anllela Sagra Jiggles Her Rear While Wearing Floral Underwear In Latest Instagram Update

Instagram model Anllela Sagra entertained her 11.8 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, September 2, showed the celebrity dancing along to Cardi B’s latest song, “WAP,” (feat. Megan Thee Stallion).

The clip started with Anllela bending down in front of the camera in order to apply her makeup. By doing so, it revealed plenty of her ample cleavage. Her brunette locks were parted to one side and hung down over her shoulders as she applied her makeup.

She then pursed her lips before standing up, revealing what she was wearing. The celebrity opted for a matching white bra and thong-backed panties with a floral pattern on both. She completed the look by wearing a lot of chunky gold jewelry which included hoop earrings and several bracelets.

At first, Anllela danced slowly for her intended audience, showing off her toned physique as she swung her hips from side to side. She then turned sideways to the camera, showing off her pert derriere as she did so. The model proceeded to then jiggle her behind, much to the delight of her admirers.

As she performed, she pouted over her shoulder, a serious expression on her face as she concentrated on the dance moves. However, as the video came to an end, she smiled broadly before poking out her tongue.

As soon as Anllela posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within six hours, the photo had gathered close to 84,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments from her adoring fans.

While some followers appeared to be unhappy that Anllela has taken to shaking things up on her social media account beyond her usual workout shots and videos, plenty of others were on hand in support of the celebrity.

“You have the best body on Instagram,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“How all women should put on lipstick,” a fan joked.

“The shake,” said another user.

“You so Cute​&[Beautiful],” a fourth person wrote, also using a row of the heart-eyed emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her fans decided to forego the written word and resorted to using emoji instead. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyed ones. However, considering the content, the peach emoji was also a frequent occurrence in the comments section.

Anllela has been sharing a lot of video content to her social media account of late. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she lip-synced to “Provócame” while wearing nothing more than a towel in an update last week.