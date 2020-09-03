Niece Waidhofer Shows Off Prominent Underboob While Wearing A Skimpy Gray Sweatsuit

Instagram and cosplay model Niece Waidhofer delighted her 2 million followers with her recent daring post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, September 3, saw the celebrity showing off some major underboob while rocking a tiny gray sweatsuit.

Niece stood next to a window. The Venetian blind let through a little light as she leaned one elbow against the wall. With her arm held high, the pose revealed plenty of her underboob. This was further enhanced by the fact that Niece had pulled the gray sweatshirt up high on one side.

The top had long sleeves and Niece held onto the edges of each and resting one palm gently on her thigh. The shirt also featured a gray ribbon at the neckline that crisscrossed. However, the model had not tied it up and it gaped open because of it.

Niece teamed this with a matching pair of tiny shorts. They sat low over her hips, barely covering the tattoos below. Her smooth stomach, toned thighs, and pale complexion were also highlighted as she thrust her hips out to one side.

The Instagram sensation smiled for the camera but looked away from the lens and toward the floor, her gaze appearing to settle on something that was off-screen. Her dark hair was parted haphazardly to the side and cascaded down over one shoulder as she posed.

In the caption, she referenced lyrics from an Eminem song, mashing them up with her own words as well.

As soon as Niece posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the photo had already gathered 47,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Will the real Thicc Shady please stand up…please stand up…please stand up,” one follower wrote in the comments section, in obvious reference to the song quoted in Niece’s caption.

“You are a work of art. The most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen,” a fan said.

“This is one of my favorite looks of yours,” said another user.

“Beautiful. Love you just the way you are,” a fourth person wrote, adding further emphasis by also scattering a variety of emoji throughout their post.

Many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyed, and heart ones. However, the flower emoji was also in regular use.

Niece often shares risque shots to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off a cheeky schoolgirl look as she laid on a bed. In the caption, she spoke of an event from her junior year which still gave her nightmares.