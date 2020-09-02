Alicia Kirgan Update: Pictures Show ‘My 600-LB Life’ Star’s Dramatic Transformation After Dropping 366 Pounds

Alicia Kirgan made some tremendous progress after appearing on My 600-LB Life, even if she wasn’t always thrilled with the way her story was depicted on the show.

Alicia topped the scale at more than 620 pounds when she was first featured on the TLC docu-series in 2018, but dropped a significant amount of weight thanks to the strict diet and fitness regimen that she undertook. Combined with weight-loss surgery, Alicia was able to lose close to 200 pounds in a short amount of time.

As Distractify noted, Alicia had dropped even more weight by the time TLC came back for a follow-up special. By the end of the “Where are they now?” special, Alicia revealed that she had lost a total of 366 pounds, putting her in the mid-200s for the first time since her youth.

It was a life-changing experience, she revealed during the update.

“My whole world has completely changed,” Alicia said. “I’m feeling more independent than ever, and I’m starting to figure out who I am and all the things I want out of life, so I couldn’t be happier.”

The episode wasn’t all positive, however, with Alicia complaining afterward that the editing made it appear as if her husband was condescending and controlling. As the report noted, she spoke out on social media to say that he had been nothing but supportive, and that the editing unfairly painted him in a bad light.

With TLC revisiting her initial episode this week, there is even more progress to report for Alicia. She maintains a public Facebook page where she shares more updates on her weight loss, as well as some of the progress she has made because of the transformation. That includes being able to do more physical activities with her family, coming a long way from the largely sedentary person that viewers saw when she was first featured.

In a Facebook post shared in the hours before her episode re-aired on September 2, Alicia shared that she was able to go on some family vacations and travel with her husband, Tim, on some of his jobs this summer.

“Which I have to say while a challenge at times it has been just incredible to work alongside him, one because I am actually able to do the work and keep up (for the most part) but also for the appreciation it has given me for how hard Tim works every day and how talented and fearless he truly is!” she shared.