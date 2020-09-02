Bri Teresi Parades Her Sizzling Figure In Strappy Lace Lingerie For Steamy New Video

On Tuesday, Maxim hottie Bri Teresi thrilled her Instagram followers with a titillating new video wherein she paraded her killer figure in sexy black lace lingerie. The sizzling model posed in a gorgeous garden for the steamy clip, strutting her stuff on a cement walkway — one bordered on both sides by a row of neatly arranged stones that gave a catwalk feel to the stunning natural setting.

Bri looked like a total smokeshow in a three-piece set from luxury lingerie brand Honey Birdette, which she made sure to tag in her caption. The outfit included a cage-style bra complete with a cleavage-baring neckline and a set of double straps crisscrossing over her chest. A lace-up panel adorned the front of the bra, which was further decorated with two strings of shiny metallic hoops running vertically along her bosom.

On her lower half, the scorching blonde wore a high-waist garter belt that skimmed her hips, showing off her sharp curves in addition to accentuating her lean physique. The item sported see-through lace inserts on the sides, which had no trouble flashing her skimpy thong. The garment was ornate with the same lace-up and metallic details that embellished the top, and featured an elegant floral print that added chic and femininity to the number.

The model was perched atop a fabulous pair of black platform heels — an open-toe design that tied around her ankles with thin straps. She accessorized with dainty drop-down earrings, rocking a bold red lipstick that gave her more sex appeal. Her hair was styled with a side-part, tumbling down her back and over her shoulder in messy waves.

The bombshell put on a seductive display as she made her way toward the camera with a sexy bounce in her step, flaunting her chiseled pins and shaking her hips in a provocative way. At one point, she stopped in her tracks, spreading her legs and swaying her hips on either side in an enticing way. She coquettishly played with her hair, showing off her assets as she put one hand on her thigh and cocked her hip.

The final frames captured her from behind, revealing the sheer mesh back of her garter belt — and treating followers to an eyeful of her perky posterior in the process. Just like before, Bri parted her legs, grabbing her thighs with both hands as she glanced over her shoulder at the camera. She sultrily ruffled her golden tresses and pursed her lips, sending many pulses racing among her adoring fans.

The video was scored to Warrant’s “Cherry Pie,” to which Bri called attention with a cherry emoji in her caption. As expected, the upload stirred quite the reaction among her admirers, amassing more than 9,000 likes and nearly 300 comments. Followers seemed captivated with the smoking-hot look, complimenting her fierce figure and tantalizing lingerie, as well as her choice of music.

“You are as sweet as Cherry Pie Bri,” quipped one person, adding a string of loving emoji.

“Wow that’s what I call beautiful!” gushed another Instagrammer.

Fellow models also flocked to the comments section to praise Bri’s beauty.

“My pretty babe,” wrote Dajana Gudić, leaving a heart at the end of her post.

“You’re so gorgeous,” chimed in Amanda Trivizas, ending with a pair of heart-eyes emoji.