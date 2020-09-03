Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute To Designer Theirry Mugler In Series Of Sizzling Photos

Kim Kardashian shows off her amazing figure in several Mugler styles.

Kim Kardashian shared a stunning array of photos to her Instagram on Wednesday with her 187 million followers, shouting out famous French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler as she modeled his clothes.

The reality star shared several styles in a series of slides on her feed, calling the event an “appreciation post” for one of her most-loved designers. In between the snaps of her posing in the clothes, Kim shared photos of the original looks as they first appeared on the runway, saying how “honored” she was to have been able to wear and even try on the pieces.

Kim often posts sensual photos of her body wearing barely there bikinis or nothing at all, but she’s also known to share her love for fashion and design. In the sexy snapshots, Kim flaunted her amazing shape, with the clothes perfectly fitted to her body.

In the first photo, Kim showed off a black bikini piece, with numerous straps stemming from the bodice that splayed over her toned shoulders and curvy hips. The second shot displayed a sheer, yet sparkly white dress that clung to her shapely figure with a high-low angle that draped from her left hip. The dress’ neckline was crafted with an interesting chunky design, seemingly made of plastic that curved from the cowl of the neckline up and around the neck.

In the fifth photo, Kim displayed a completely nude bodysuit with what appeared to be painted gold touches from head-to-toe. The bodysuit was accompanied with a sheer aqua-colored robe or lightweight coat, styled to drape ethereally around the nude piece.

For the final look, the 39-year-old gave off serious Grecian goddess vibes, with a sheer taupe-colored gown that gathered at her right shoulder and draped elegantly over her flawless physique. The dress also featured a tight corset bodice whose shiny appearance beautifully contrasted the gauzy, chiffon-looking exterior fabric.

The post quickly racked up more than 1 million likes and 4,000 comments, with numerous fans sharing how much they appreciated the looks. Many users commented with heart and heart-eye emoji to share their love while others left numerous fire emoji in response to the sultry pictures.

“You look so gorgeous Kim,” a follower wrote.

“The last dress is [fire] he’s an absolute genius,” one fan commented, sharing their love for Mugler’s designs.

“The details… Beautiful!” another admirer noted, also appreciating the styles.

“Maaaaajor,” model Ashley Graham commented, showing her love for Kim’s style choices.

Kim shared her appreciation for Thierry Mugler before in a video for Vogue magazine ahead of last year’s Met Gala, gushing over her love for the icon. The mother-of-four sported a Thierry Mugler look for the gala, aptly stepping out in a sparkly, super-tight bodice gown for the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme.

“He is the king of camp, he invented camp,” she said of the designer in a fitting for the event.