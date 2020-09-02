Ashley Resch Sizzles In Pink And Gray Lingerie: ‘Wednesday My Dudes’

Ashley Resch put her voluptuous curves on full display in a sexy new photo for her latest Instagram post. In it, she let her bevy of followers know that it was hump day.

In the shot, Ashley sat tall atop a white countertop. A framed drippy black and white version of the iconic Chanel logo hung on the wall in the background. The model used her camera to take the old-school selfie in a mirror, showing off her light-colored manicure along with her sexy curves. She wore a small gray and peach floral bralet that covered only a portion of her ample chest, leaving plenty of sideboob and cleavage visible. The top featured a gray trim that served as the straps over her shoulders and around her ribcage. She wore matching parties with straps that wrapped around her trim waist, and the garment featured cutouts in the front.

Ashley held one hand at her waist with her elbow pointed behind her. She had her legs spread apart, hanging over the edge of the counter. The model’s blond hair hung over her shoulders in soft waves from a trendy side part, partially obscuring one side of her face. She held her full pink lips open and had her eyes partly closed in the photo. The model accessorized with a small gold necklace. The outfit showcased the variety of intricate tattoos that decorate Ashley’s hot body. Among them were various butterflies, faces, and birds.

Ashley’s followers shared a lot of love for her on the post with nearly 11,400 hitting the like button, and more than 175 taking the time to leave a comment. The heart emoji frequently appeared as people expressed their thoughts.

“You are correct. It is Wednesday, and you’re my woman crush,” wrote one fan who included a thumbs-up and a flame.

“Happy Hump day Ashley. You look absolutely sexy as ever,” a second exclaimed, adding three red hearts.

“This bikini outfit is absolutely bonkers! It almost looks like it’s tattoos of your ink! I just love your ink,” declared a third follower who used an OK sign.

“Wow, what a beautiful body you have! It’s Wednesday, and you’re looking so hot in Detroit,” a fourth devotee replied along with several bomb and flash emoji.

Ashley’s followers are accustomed to seeing her in lots of skimpy lingerie, bikinis, and other outfits because she regularly shares a variety of photos of herself. The Inquisitr recently reported that she showed off her pert backside in floral lingerie.