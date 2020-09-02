Lorena Rae’s Ignites Instagram With Brilliant Blue Eyes, Bodacious Cleavage

German model and Instagram star Lorena Rae has been incredibly active on her the platform recently, posting a myriad of sexy snapshots in a variety of exotic outfits and locales. With her Wednesday, September 2 post, however, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alum and one-time Guess girl went back to basics by sporting what appeared to be simple workout attire in the photo update.

Nevertheless, her tight, orange pants and matching sports bra allowed for an agreeable accentuation of her slender, athletic frame, as well as a small showing of cleavage. Moreover, Rae’s brilliant blue eyes seemingly popped out of the frame in the medium close-up shot.

Rae’s fans were clearly delighted to get such a good look at the 26-year-old’s tight and tempting dimensions, filling the post’s comment thread with reply after reply noting their infatuation with her latest pic.

“You look so great in orange,” noted one admirer. “Love your tan.”

“The most beautiful woman on Instagram…inside and out,” opined a second smitten user.

“Stunning as always,” added another commenter.

“You are definitely one of the most beautiful women I have ever seen,” appraised a fourth fan.

Rae’s photo appeared to be a selfie, as her right arm looked to be close to the camera and potentially grasping at something off-frame. Regardless of the photographer, though, the pic offered an incredibly detailed look at the features of her symmetrical face as Rae smoldered directly into the device’s lens.

Her piercing blue eyes were perhaps the most evident facial feature in the shot and they were deftly emphasized by the framing provided by her thick eyebrows and the straight, lengthy strands of blond-highlighted hair that bordered both sides of her face. Meanwhile, Rae’s full, pink lips were parted in a seductive manner, revealing her pearly teeth behind them.

Further down the frame, her prominent collarbone and shoulders were also blanketed by her hair, as well as the thick, orange straps of her sports bra. Between them, a segment of the divide between her left and right breasts was visible due to the plunging nature of the top.

Rae’s taut navel area looked to have been left bare as she posed, but the positioning of her body in relation to the camera didn’t allow for much of it to be seen. Her legs were also obscured, though her tight yoga pants still offered hints about the contours and overall shape of her lower half.

The Diepholz, Germany native’s latest offering generated a sizable response from many of her 1.8 million followers, racking up well over 80,000 likes.

