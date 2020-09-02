Anna Nystrom Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Sexy Dress With A Scandalously High Slit

Swedish stunner Anna Nystrom thrilled her 8.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot snap in which she wore a dress that fit her to perfection. The photo was taken in Stockholm, Sweden, as the geotag indicated, and Anna stood in an outdoor courtyard area that featured several white statues placed on pedestals throughout.

Anna tagged the clothing brand House of CB in the picture itself, implying that the dress was from the label. The garment was sleeveless, showing off Anna’s toned arms and sculpted shoulders, and had a cowl neckline that flaunted a bit of skin without exposing any of her cleavage.

The look was crafted from a beige material, and the fabric stretched over her ample assets and clung to her slim waist before cascading down to the ground. The material draped across her lower body, and had a scandalously high slit on one side that allowed Anna to showcase her toned legs. She had one leg almost entirely exposed, while the other remained covered by the garment.

Anna kept the accessories very simple, allowing the dress she wore to make a style statement. She added a few extra inches of height to her frame with a pair of shoes with chunky clear heels and straps, which also elongated her incredible legs. She also wore a pendant necklace to draw a bit more attention to her chest.

Anna posed with one hand on her waist and the other lingering by her side, and her eyes were closed as she gazed towards the ground. Her long blond locks were parted in the middle and they cascaded down her chest and back in soft waves.

The sun shone down on Anna, and the natural lighting added to the gorgeous photo. The outfit looked incredible on her fit physique, and she paired it with a simple emoji for a caption.

Her fans absolutely loved the sizzling share, and the post received over 20,400 likes within 38 minutes. It also racked up 307 comments within the same brief time span.

“You’re a master piece between master pieces,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous thighs,” another commented, admiring her figure.

“Super pretty love everything about this,” a third fan remarked.

“A whole nordic goddess,” another added, including a trio of rose emoji in the comment.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Anna showed off her pert posterior in a pair of pale pink leggings from her own brand, Ryvelle. She paired the leggings with a sports bra, and draped a white sweatshirt over her shoulders to finish off the look. Her long blond locks were styled in a sleek high bun for the steamy update.