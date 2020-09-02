Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Shows Off Her Insane Booty In Skintight Baby Blue Workout Gear

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony flaunted her physique in a skintight outfit for her latest Instagram update. In the post, she added four videos where she worked out in a body-hugging ensemble that accentuated her curvaceous backside.

The Irish stunner is known for sharing exercise tips, and for this upload she showed off her workout form and enviable gains. She was shot using various machines, and different weights, as she attacked her lower body at the gym. O’Mahony wore her long dark hair up in a ponytail for each video. The popular YouTuber rocked gear from sportswear company Alphalete that included a cropped baby blue top that hugged tightly onto her chest, and a matching pair of skintight leggings that outlined her legs. She had on a pair of white Nike sneakers, and a black smartwatch to complete the ensemble.

In the first clip, the 22-year-old was recorded from behind as she performed reverse leg extensions with a cable. O’Mahony was hunched over as she kicked her right leg back that was attached to a pulley. With each repetition, fans were treated to an eyeful of her defined derriere which was embellished by the pants.

O’Mahony switched to kettlebells for the second portion of her routine. The social media influencer placed one foot on a box behind her as she slowly bent her knees. This angle offered a glimpse of her beautiful face, and ample assets in the tight-fitting top.

The model went to a deadlift machine for her third exercise. Once again, she was filmed from the back as she slowly lowered the weight. In the last clip, O’Mahony did barbell squats. The bar was balanced on her shoulders as she dipped down into a squatting position.

For the caption, O’Mahony mentioned taking it light for this workout because of minor physical ailments, and said she expected to be at full health by next week. She added several hashtags including “#legday” and “#gluteworkout” before uploading the post on Wednesday.

Many of the influencer’s 680,000 Instagram followers took notice of the vids, and nearly 14,000 showed their approval by tapping the “like” button in just over five hours. O’Mahony had almost 100 comments, as her replies were littered with flex and fire emoji. Fans complimented her form and stunning figure.

“Your glutes look amazing!!!!” one follower wrote.

“Thank you for the motivation,” another added.

“Gorgeous girl,” an admirer replied while adding a series of emoji.

“Squat form looking solid though,” a fan commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week O’Mahony flaunted her cleavage and rock-hard abs in white underwear for a spicy selfie.