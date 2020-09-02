Kara Del Toro Shows Off Killer Curves In Skimpy Colorful Bikini

American bombshell Kara Del Toro sent pulses racing on social media after she shared some revealing new snapshots of herself on Wednesday, September 2. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 1.5 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The 26-year-old Maxim model was photographed outdoors, while in front of a burnt-orange building, for the two-photo slideshow. Kara took center stage in each frame and switched between a number of sultry poses that displayed her propping one hip out and lowering her bottoms.

She sported a pout, and directed her strong gaze toward the camera’s lens in both frames, emitting a sultry, yet engaged vibe.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was pulled back into a bun for the first image. However, it looked to be in a ponytail in the second snapshot, as some tresses were visible behind her neck.

Kara’s killer curves easily stood out in the series, as she flaunted her famous physique in a revealing swimsuit.

The model rocked a colorful bikini top that looked to feature an abstract print, and two straps that tied around her neck and back. The swimwear garment struggled to contain her voluptuous assets as its tiny cups revealed a view of cleavage and just a bit of underboob.

She paired the number with matching bottoms and a cover-up that was tied around her waist. The cover-up showcased her curvy hips, and also drew attention to her chiseled midriff.

Kara accessorized the beachside look off with a necklace and a pair of earrings.

In the post’s caption, the model simply shared a water drop emoji. She also revealed in the post that her swimsuit was designed by Bamba Swim.

The slideshow was met with a large amount of support from fans, accumulating more than 25,000 likes since going live just three hours ago. An additional 227 followers took to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments on her body, her beauty, and her bikini choice.

“Love the bikini,” one Instagram user commented.

“Absolutely stunning dear,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Damn Kara, these are lovely,” added a third fan.

“You always look beautiful and awesome,” a fourth individual asserted, following their words with a string of fire, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji.

The lingerie model has taken to social media to share a great deal of eye-catching content in the past few days.

On August 29, she wowed fans once more after she shared an image of herself in a form-fitting beige knit set, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post received more than 34,000 likes, proving to be a hit with fans.