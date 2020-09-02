Lauren Dascalo Gets Soaked In Nude Bikini On Instagram: ‘Slippery When Wet’

Lauren Dascalo shared yet another sultry vacation photo on Wednesday. In the image on Instagram, the model stood in a stairwell, dripping wet, as she rocked a nude bikini. Her ensemble did nothing but favors for her assets and certainly drove fans wild.

Lauren sported a triangle-shaped bikini top with a scalloped trim and black beads on the straps around her neck. The damp fabric clung to her bust as the plunging neckline exposed her ample cleavage. Additionally, the angle showed a bit of sideboob via the top’s low string around the bust.

Lauren’s rock-hard abs were on show between the top and a V-shaped bottom. The front of the bottom rested beneath her belly button, completely exposing her flat tummy. Meanwhile, the strings on the sides tied high above her hips and drew attention to her tiny waist. Her lean legs were perfectly framed in the high-cut bikini.

Lauren added a few accessories to her look, including a puka shell necklace, a silver bracelet, and a brown checkered shoulder bag. She also wore tan-colored straw fedora over her soaked blond hair.

The image showed the fitness guru standing in front of some cream-colored spiral stairs. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Cancun, Mexico. A bright light could be seen above the staircase, causing a bright glow on Lauren’s skin.

Lauren posed with one hip pushed out to the side in a way that emphasized her figure. She pushed her muscular booty out and rested one arm against her leg. She placed her opposite hand on the fedora and gave a side-eye glance at the camera with pursed lips.

The post garnered more than 6,300 likes and just over 140 comments in under an hour, proving to be a huge success with Lauren’s fans. Many people showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Such an exquisite physique,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“Sheeeeshhh. Bout to break some dudes necks on here,” another user added.

“You’re a true angel, you’re a true queen, a true goddess,” a third person wrote before adding a few flame emoji.

“This one just speaks to me. I don’t know why,” a fourth follower joked.

Lauren embarked on her trip through Mexico a few weeks ago alongside fellow model Alexis Clark. Since then, she has filled her feed with photos from her beach days and nights out. In a shot beneath some trees, the hottie wore a bright green two-piece, which her followers loved.