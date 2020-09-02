Bethany Lily April Rocks Pigtail Braids While Flaunting Voluptuous Chest In A Colorful Bikini

Bethany Lily April added some serious heat to her Instagram feed with another smoking hot update that was composed of two new images. The bikini-clad photos were shared on her page on September 2, and they’ve earned plenty of attention from the model’s audience.

The first photo in the series saw April posed on a neon green lounge chair. The area at her back was filled with tiki umbrellas and colorful chairs, and a small piece of the ocean was able to be seen in the distance. A few other beachgoers appeared behind April and several were swimming in the water, while others were positioned on the top of loungers. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Tsampika Beach in Greece.

April appeared in the center of the frame, extending one arm in front of her to snap the shot and draping the opposite over her forehead. The image was cropped a few inches below her chest, but the model’s audience was still treated to a spectacular view of her curvaceous figure. April showed off her fun side as she opted for a neon bikini that was half yellow and half pink. The garment was held together by a set of blue strings that crisscrossed in the middle of her bust, drawing further attention to her voluptuous assets. Its thick straps secured over her fair skin, and her shoulders and arms were left bare.

The second photo in the set was also snapped selfie-style and offered a different view of her bombshell body. April gazed into the camera with a slight pout on her lips and placed one arm on the top of her chest. She accessorized her beachside attire with a pair of gold earrings and a pendant necklace with a moon to match.

April styled her blond locks with a middle part and added pigtail braids to each side. In the caption of the share, the model noted that she felt the need to snap a few selfies since her suit matched the color of her chair.

The upload has proven to be a hit with April’s fans, and it has amassed over 53,000 likes and nearly 850 comments.

“Glad you got to enjoy a day at the beach. Almost as glad as the men who were there, beautiful girl,” one follower

“You look amazing as always, glad you had a good time. Any videos of that obstacle course you mentioned in the comments?” a second fan chimed in.

“That bikini is pretty nice & your ponies tails too,” another commented, adding a few flames.

“Wow l do not get tired of saying what you are very beautiful,” a fourth wrote.