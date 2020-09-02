Sommer Ray Shows Off Serious Booty Gains In Skintight Workout Leggings

American model Sommer Ray motivated hundreds of thousands of fans on social media after she shared an eye-catching new video of herself working-out on Wednesday, September 2. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 25.4 million followers and it quickly became a hit.

The 23-year-old, who is best known for her fitness regimen, was recorded inside of her home gym for the footage, as photos of herself covered the walls. Sommer took center stage as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera. She switched between a number of workouts that ranged from squats, to donkey kicks, to deadlifts. She also emitted a playful vibe at one point as she smiled and jiggled her booty for the camera.

Her long highlighted blond hair was pulled back into a low-hanging messy bun.

Her famous figure stole the show as she showcased her killer curves with a revealing athletic ensemble.

The model rocked a sporty dark-gray top that featured a galaxy print and two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The skintight garment hugged her chest while its plunging neckline exposed a bit of cleavage. The cropped number, which featured cut-outs in the front, also displayed her chiseled midriff.

She teamed the piece with matching leggings. The bottoms looked to be made out of a soft, stretchy material that showcased her curvy hips and bodacious derriere.

Sommer finished the look off with a vibrant yellow cap with her initials printed on it, and a thick gold necklace.

In the post’s caption, the model outlined her booty workout routine. She also promoted her elastic leg bands — which she is seen using in the video — and told fans they can purchase it on her website.

The video was met with a large amount of enthusiasm from users, garnering more than 361,000 views and 78,000 likes in less than one hour after going live. More than 440 followers took to the comments section to shower Sommer with compliments on her fit physique, good looks, and her choice of athletic attire.

“Quit being so darn fine,” one Instagram user commented.

“You always inspire me and motivate me so much. You make me want to be a better person. Stay beautiful, stay humble, you’re amazing,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Example of perfect,” added a third fan.

“Love you and the fit. Keep up the good work. You look amazing and beautiful as always. Great workout,” a fourth individual asserted.

