Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Brittany Matthews Shares Photos From Wedding Proposal On Her Instagram Page

Brittany Matthews – the long-time partner of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes – shared photos celebrating the couple’s recent engagement on her Instagram page. In the post, the two share an embrace in a room filled with flowers, and Matthews added a heartwarming message.

The 24-year-old shared six slides that included two snaps of her and her new fiancee, and four shots of the elaborate set up for the proposal. Matthews had her long golden-blond hair in curls and swept to the left side of her face. She wore a tight-fitting blouse with graphics which were mostly yellow and black. The fitness model also wore a black skirt that appeared leather, and matching high heels. Her fiance kept it casual with a white polo shirt that was buttoned to his neck, black pants, and multi-colored sneakers.

In the first slide, Matthews and her beau were photographed from the side as they embraced each other. The social media influencer had her hands up to his face while she stared up at him. The Chiefs quarterback wrapped his arms around Matthews’ waist, and they both had large smiles across their faces. Matthews flaunted her new engagement ring in the second slide. The couple faced the camera, and the Texas native extended her left arm to show off her impressive bling.

The third pic was a look at the room which appeared to be a suite at Arrowhead Stadium. There were two rows of rose pedals that led to a giant stack of white roses. The fourth and fifth pictures gave a clearer view of the centerpiece of the display which read “Will You Marry Me” in large yellow lettering.

For the caption, Matthews commemorated September 01, 2020, and mentioned how she would never forget what Mahomes said before proposing on that day. She included heart and champagne emoji before uploading the pics on Wednesday.

Many of the influencer’s 580,000 Instagram followers flocked to the heartfelt post, and more than 206,000 showed their support by hitting “like” in just over four hours after it went online. There were more than 5,000 comments in that short time. The comment section was flooded with heart emoji and well-wishes.

“I don’t think I can get enough of these pics. So happy for y’all,” a follower wrote.

“So sweet! my heart is so full,” another commented while adding a heart-eye emoji.

“CONGRATS!! The suite looks stunning!” an Instagram user replied.

“CRYING. I’M SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS!!!” another wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, back in July Matthews shared photos of the couple sharing a kiss on a boat.